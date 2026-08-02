Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (NSE: VAML, BSE: 544780), one of the world's leading aluminium producers, today announced record financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a strong debut as an independent listed company following its demerger.

The Board of Directors approved the company's first interim dividend of INR 8 per equity share, taking the cumulative dividend payout for the quarter to over INR 3,000 crore, an uncommon milestone for a newly listed or recently demerged company.

Revenue reached a record INR 21,105 crore, increasing 13% quarter-on-quarter and 45% year-on-year, driven by higher volumes and improved realizations. EBITDA rose to an all-time high of INR 10,499 crore, up 24% QoQ and 134% YoY, with EBITDA margin expanding to a record 50%. Profit after tax climbed to INR 6,597 crore, an increase of 33% QoQ and 205% YoY. The company also strengthened its balance sheet, with Net Debt-to-EBITDA improving to 0.9x from 1.3x in the previous quarter, while both CRISIL and ICRA upgraded its credit rating to AA+ (Stable)

Operationally, aluminium production reached a record 632 KT, while value-added products production also achieved an all-time high of 389 KT. Alumina production increased 41% year-on-year to 826 KT, supported by expanded refining capacity and improved asset utilisation.

Commenting on the results, Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director CEO, said: "Our first quarter as an independent company reflects disciplined execution, operational resilience and a clear long-term strategy. Our focus on resource security, integrated operations and value-added products continues to strengthen our competitive position and support sustainable growth."

Anup Agarwal, CFO, added: "We begin this new phase with record financial performance, a stronger balance sheet and an improved credit profile. These provide a solid foundation to pursue growth opportunities and meet rising global demand for aluminium across energy transition, infrastructure, transportation, packaging and advanced manufacturing."

About Vedanta Aluminium Metals Ltd

Vedanta Aluminium serves customers in more than 60 countries through its integrated aluminium and alumina operations and continues to strengthen its position as a globally competitive producer.

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Contacts:

Sonal Choithani,

Chief Brand Communications Officer, Vedanta

Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in