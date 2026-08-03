Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Estimates Insured Losses from Kumamoto Earthquake in Japan Will Range Between JPY 220 Billion (~USD 1.4 Billion) and JPY 340 Billion (~USD 2.1 Billion)

Estimate captures insured property losses from ground shaking and liquefaction and are before any recoveries under Japan's earthquake insurance program

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catastrophe and Risk Solutions group at Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, estimates insured losses of between JPY 220 billion (approximately USD 1.4 billion) and JPY 340 billion (approximately USD 2.1 billion) from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck near Kumamoto City on Japan's Kyushu Island on July 28.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred south of Kumamoto at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometers and resulted from shallow strike-slip faulting within the Eurasian Plate. The event struck a region that experienced a devastating earthquake sequence in 2016, including a magnitude 7.0 mainshock that caused widespread property damage and a significant loss of life.

Reported Damage and Economic Impacts

The July earthquake caused widespread damage across Kumamoto Prefecture, where the strongest shaking was recorded in Uki City and Hikawa Town. Authorities reported hundreds of damaged homes and commercial buildings, damage to cultural landmarks and public infrastructure, and ongoing assessments of structural impacts throughout the affected region. Transportation networks were significantly disrupted, including damage to highways, bridges and rail infrastructure, while approximately 48,000 households experienced power outages in the immediate aftermath of the event.

The event also affected one of Japan's most important manufacturing hubs. Several semiconductor, electronic and automotive facilities temporarily suspended operations while inspections and damage assessments were conducted, raising concerns about supply chain disruptions.

Modeling Information

Verisk's insured loss estimates are dominated by damage from ground shaking, with a comparatively small contribution from other modeled earthquake perils. The loss range reflects uncertainty related to fault slip distribution, ground-motion intensity, damage estimation and earthquake insurance take-up rates in Japan.

Verisk's estimates include insured physical damage to residential, commercial, industrial and mutual property risks, including both structures and contents. The estimates exclude losses to uninsured properties, infrastructure, automobiles, business interruption, workers' compensation, marine and aviation risks, loss adjustment expenses, demand surge and losses arising from certain non-modeled perils such as landslide and fire following.

Verisk continues to monitor impacts from this event and may provide additional information.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

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Mary Keller Verisk 339-832-7048 mary.keller@verisk.com