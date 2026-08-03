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WKN: A0J3NL | ISIN: KYG811511131 | Ticker-Symbol: OL5
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 08:46
0,056 Euro
-5,88 % -0,004
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHUI ON LAND LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHUI ON LAND LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0560,06301.08.
0,0560,06331.07.
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Shui On Land Limited: Shui On Land Named Among TIME's World's Most Impactful Companies 2026

First and Only Chinese Property Company to Receive This Global Honour

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shui On Land Limited has been named among TIME's inaugural "World's Most Impactful Companies" list for 2026, making it the first and only Chinese real estate developer to receive this prestigious recognition.

China's rapid urbanisation in the last thirty years has created a tremendous need to develop vibrant, healthy, sustainable communities as building blocks of thriving cities. At the same time, heritage preservation and urban regeneration have become ever more important as part of urban solutions to create holistic and fulfilling lifestyles. Shui On Land's "Xintiandi communities" have set global benchmarks for building vibrant communities and creating landmark places. The Company pioneered the development of master-planned, mixed-use, culturally sensitive communities with placemaking at their core. This has yielded award-winning landmark communities in Shanghai, Wuhan, Chongqing and Foshan, offering a diversified portfolio of community models including Greater Xintiandi Community, Neighbourhood Community, Urban Retreat Community and Knowledge Community - each tailored to local context.

Ms. Stephanie Lo, Vice Chairman of Shui On Land, commented: "Thriving cities are made of vibrant communities, not buildings. We are dedicated to building resilient and culturally diverse urban communities that bring heritage to life. We remain committed to a human-centric approach, opening up new possibilities for diverse ways of living, and shaping communities into self-sustaining, resilient, and enduring urban environments. By sustainably balancing historical heritage, future development needs with environmental sustainability, we provide exemplary solutions for cities-solutions that stand the test of time."

This accolade also affirms Shui On Land's long-standing commitment to sustainable development. As a pioneer in adopting the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi), Shui On Land has implemented carbon-reduction measures across its developments and operations, from renewable electricity to low-carbon building materials. Its flagship Shanghai Xintiandi has adopted 100% renewable electricity across all its operating properties since July 2024. The company cut Scope 1 and 2 carbon intensity by 57% and Scope 3 tenant carbon intensity by 32% in 2025 from a 2019 baseline.

As cities around the world confront the dual challenges of urban regeneration and climate resilience, Shui On Land will continue to respond with systemic innovation - ensuring that every community it creates becomes a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable place where people and nature thrive together.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shui-on-land-named-among-times-worlds-most-impactful-companies-2026-302840707.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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