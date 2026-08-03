Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Releases 21st Sustainability Report for FY2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has published its annual sustainability report for FY2025, its 21st to date. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's progress toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, detailing how it is fulfilling its social responsibilities while simultaneously enhancing long-term value for its stakeholders.

"Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, Coway has achieved record-high revenue and is continuing to deliver solid growth," said Coway's CEO, Jangwon Seo. "By synthesising our economic performance with our closely-held ESG values through the development of innovative new products and continued investment in R&D, we are establishing ourselves as a sustainable corporate competitor within the global market."

Guided by its vision of becoming a "Company Caring for Better Earth", Coway's ESG Committee, established in 2021, leverages the expertise as well as the independence of its Board of Directors to set strategic directions and mid- to long-term goals for the company. The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights Coway's latest key achievements across three core pillars:

Environmental Management: Net Zero by 2050

Expanding Renewable Energy : As part of its roadmap to achieve Net Zero by 2050, Coway completed its third on-site solar power plant ('003') with a capacity of 532 kWp on previously underutilized space at its Yugu Plant in South Korea. This new power plant is expected to boost the company's total annual solar power generation across all business sites by approximately 29%, increasing from 2,310 MWh in 2025 to 2,990 MWh by 2027.

: As part of its roadmap to achieve Net Zero by 2050, Coway completed its third on-site solar power plant ('003') with a capacity of 532 kWp on previously underutilized space at its Yugu Plant in South Korea. This new power plant is expected to boost the company's total annual solar power generation across all business sites by approximately 29%, increasing from 2,310 MWh in 2025 to 2,990 MWh by 2027. Increasing Resource Circulation: Through its closed-loop resource circulation system, Coway converts recovered waste plastics into recycled raw materials, and, in 2025, managed to exceed its initial target for recycled Acrylonitrile, Butadiene and Styrene (ABS) plastic usage by 27%.

Social Responsibility: Putting the Customer First

Customer-Centric Development : As an industry leader, Coway embeds customer feedback across all product developmental stages through its proprietary Process for Reflecting Customer Feedback system. This approach led to the development of the Smart Moving Faucet and its incorporation into the Icon Water Purifier 3, subsequently enhancing the Purifier's hygiene and safety, and the Icon Ice Water Purifier Mini, thus providing the users with outstanding innovation in space efficiency and convenience.

: As an industry leader, Coway embeds customer feedback across all product developmental stages through its proprietary Process for Reflecting Customer Feedback system. This approach led to the development of the Smart Moving Faucet and its incorporation into the Icon Water Purifier 3, subsequently enhancing the Purifier's hygiene and safety, and the Icon Ice Water Purifier Mini, thus providing the users with outstanding innovation in space efficiency and convenience. Strengthening Information Security & Data Protection: Having always placed the protection of customer data as a top operational priority, Coway recently upgraded its global-level information security management system. In 2025, the company proactively reinforced its security architecture and monitoring capabilities to ensure strict statutory compliance, operational stability and customer trust.

Governance: Strengthening Transparency and Shareholder Value

Ensuring Board Independence : To guarantee absolute fairness and transparency, in 2025 Coway introduced a Senior Independent Director system and established both a Related Party Transaction Committee and a Compensation Committee, each composed entirely of independent directors.

: To guarantee absolute fairness and transparency, in 2025 Coway introduced a Senior Independent Director system and established both a Related Party Transaction Committee and a Compensation Committee, each composed entirely of independent directors. Enhancing Shareholder Value: In 2025, Coway unveiled a comprehensive Corporate Value-Up Plan, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value by doubling its target shareholder return rate from 20% to 40%. These proactive initiatives have led to Coway being recognized as an 'Outstanding Value-Up Company' by the Korea Exchange.

The full text of the Coway Sustainability Report 2025 is available here.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway (KRX: 021240), the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading global innovator dedicated to enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art environmental home appliances and premium wellness solutions. Renowned for its industry-leading water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets, Coway expands its premium sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, to advance the global lifestyle sector with smart mattresses and advanced massage chairs. Driven by intensive research and award-winning engineering, Coway continues to accelerate its business across major markets, including Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

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