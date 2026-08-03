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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 04:06 Uhr
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UD info Launches One-Stop Industrial-Grade SD and microSD Card Solutions

https://youtu.be/LyyP5d480Tg

About UD info

UD info is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of industrial-grade storage solutions, including SSDs, SD and microSD cards, eMMC, USB flash drives, and DRAM modules. With strong firmware engineering capabilities and long-term supply commitments, UD info serves industrial automation, transportation, medical, energy, aerospace, and embedded computing markets worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.udinfo-tech.com/

Media Contact
Tim Hsieh
tim.hsieh@udinfo.com.tw

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ud-info-launches-one-stop-industrial-grade-sd-and-microsd-card-solutions-302840047.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.