UD info Launches One-Stop Industrial-Grade SD and microSD Card Solutions

https://youtu.be/LyyP5d480Tg

About UD info

UD info is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of industrial-grade storage solutions, including SSDs, SD and microSD cards, eMMC, USB flash drives, and DRAM modules. With strong firmware engineering capabilities and long-term supply commitments, UD info serves industrial automation, transportation, medical, energy, aerospace, and embedded computing markets worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.udinfo-tech.com/

Media Contact

Tim Hsieh

tim.hsieh@udinfo.com.tw

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