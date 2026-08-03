HONG KONG, Aug 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Driven by the rapid iteration of global artificial intelligence (AI) large models, the continuous surge in computing demand is profoundly reshaping the global optical communications landscape. As a technology enterprise focusing on AI silicon photonics interconnects, Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. ('Crealights' or the 'Company', Stock Code: 1191.HK) today issued a voluntary announcement stating that it has finalized its 2027 chip procurement arrangements with an independent third-party upstream core chip supplier. As of the date of this announcement, the Company has secured firm orders for a total procurement volume of approximately 10 million DSP (Digital Signal Processor) chips scheduled for delivery in 2027.Amid industry-wide bottlenecks stemming from upstream core chip shortages and capacity constraints across the global AI optical interconnect sector, Crealights' latest move goes beyond simple supply chain stockpiling. Instead, it represents a forward-looking strategic positioning aimed at leveraging its core high-speed optical interconnection business and pre-securing its mass delivery capabilities for 2027.Securing the Core of Computing Power to Overcome Industry Supply BottlenecksCurrently, AI data centers are experiencing explosive growth in demand for high-bandwidth optical interconnect products such as 800G and 1.6T. As the "computing brain" ensuring high-speed transmission and low-power operation, DSP chips directly determine the upper limit of manufacturing capacity and the delivery cadence of optical interconnect products. However, constrained by the global allocation of advanced-process semiconductor capacity and high technical barriers, high-end DSP chips have remained in tight supply, emerging as a core bottleneck for industry development.As a deep-tech enterprise focusing on AI optoelectronic interconnection, Crealights clearly recognises the robust demand from leading downstream cloud vendors and data center customers for "large-scale, highly reliable delivery." By successfully locking in long-term supply arrangements for 10 million DSP chips for 2027, the Company has precisely cleared the core supply bottlenecks restricting the capacity ramp-up of high-speed optical interconnects. This move fully demonstrates the strong supply chain integration capabilities of Crealights as a leading high-speed optical interconnection and silicon photonics technology innovation enterprise.Locking in Core Resources to Solidify Mass-Delivery FoundationsThe long-term investment value of an optical communications enterprise depends not only on its R&D prowess, but also on its "large-scale fulfillment and delivery capabilities" to translate market demand into actual revenue. By securing a multi-million-unit core chip supply in advance, Crealights ensures its manufacturing capacity for 2027 and beyond, establishing a core competitive foundation for undertaking long-term, high-speed optical interconnect orders from global hyperscale customers.This forward-looking strategic move transforms supply chain uncertainties into operational certainties for the Company, significantly elevating Crealights' supplier priority among global mainstream data center customers, and injecting strong momentum into its sustained, high-quality growth amidst the AI computing wave.About Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. (1191.HK)Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1191.HK). Rooted in the forefront of optical communications, the Company focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of high-speed optical interconnection products, dedicated to providing high-performance and highly reliable optical communication solutions for global data centers, cloud computing, and telecommunication network customers. Led by its founder and CEO, Dr. Chaoyang Hu, the Company has established a solid market position and an exceptional industry reputation in the high-speed optical transmission field, underpinned by outstanding R&D innovation capabilities, rigorous quality management, and a comprehensive supply chain layout.Source: Crealights Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.