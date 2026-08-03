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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
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COSORI Air Fryer Launches in UAE & Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Middle East, the most treasured moments arrive with samboosa, pakora, and kunafa. Now enjoy that crunch with 90% less oil, zero fry smells, and a kitchen cool enough for guests and energy bills low. COSORI's Dynamic DC Motor with five fan speeds and nine presets cooks 33% faster-no preheat, no oven-like heat, essential for Gulf summers. The wide temperature range (30°C-230°C) proofs dough, dehydrates, roasts, and air fries. An angled one-touch panel, dishwasher-safe basket, and generous capacity feed a family of five without a bulky dual-basket.

Engineered to honour the art of cooking, every air fryer delivers falafel, kibbeh, and samosa with the same shattering crunch, minus heavy fat. Independent tests confirm 90% less oil while preserving the texture Gulf palates demand-heritage, reimagined healthier, cooler, faster.

COSORI supports wellness without sacrificing fried favourites. One machine moves from Indian paneer tikka to Lebanese sfiha to British roast potatoes-zero flavour crossover, every time. Designed for the UAE's 200-plus nationalities and Saudi Arabia's crossroads of tradition and taste, uniting every table.

"COSORI isn't just an appliance; it's a bridge between yesterday's flavours and tomorrow's wellness," said Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director at COSORI Middle East. "Families enjoy the exact meals they love, with less oil, less heat, and zero compromise on crunch."

Availability & Pricing

Where to buy:

  • Official Website: Cosori.ae
    UAE Distributors: Amazon.ae, Eros.ae, Noon.ae, Sharaf DG, ACE Hardware
  • Saudi Distributors: Amazon.sa, Noon.sa

For availability and pricing in Saudi, please refer to Amazon.sa.

Model

Capacity

Price (AED)

COSORI Premium II Plus

6.2 Litre

AED 399

COSORI Dual Blaze

6.4 Litre

AED 499

COSORI TurboBlaze

6 Litre

AED 499

COSORI Turbo Tower
Compact

8.6 Litre

AED 799

COSORI Dual Blaze Twinfry
Smart Air Fryer

10 Litre

AED 999

Cosori Turbo Tower Air Fryer
Pro Smart

10.8 Litre

Coming Soon

About COSORI

"Cosori" is an acronym of "Cooking," "Smarter,"with "Originality & Inspiration," which reflects the brand's core values from its establishment in 2017. Ever since, Cosori has become well-known for their kitchen appliances, especially their award-winning air fryer series. Today, excellent R&D and a rapidly growing Cosori community are key components of the brand's work to revolutionize the home cooking experience. Learn more at cosori.ae .

Media Contact:
pr.gcc@vesync.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosori-air-fryer-launches-in-uae--saudi-arabia-302840638.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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