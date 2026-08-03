Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tokyo Festival Executive Committee: Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite 2026 Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Festival Executive Committee has announced the second edition of Autumn Meteorite Tokyo, taking place from October 9 to November 3, 2026, and centered around the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre.

Under the artistic direction of acclaimed playwright and director Toshiki Okada (chelfitsch), who has served as Artistic Director of Performing Arts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre since fiscal 2026, the festival aims to create new works, promote international exchange, and foster the next generation of performing arts professionals.

Visitors can experience diverse works of performing arts from Japan and abroad, non-performance programs including workshops and symposiums, and "Hello and Welcome" initiatives ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

Following last year's edition, the festival aims to create opportunities for audiences to experience the "here and now" of the performing arts scenes, making the programs more accessible, fostering personal connection and discovery of various realities, and opening new perspectives to reconsider the world.

Director's Message: http://autumnmeteorite.jp/en/2026/about

Press Release: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Owz_SfCYWS010dOh24bFanuY077usI8P/view?usp=drive_link

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hBz8K8XITbV6hsV8WD0mCh1eiOnaMpYt?usp=sharing

Overview

Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite 2026 Tokyo
Dates: Friday, October 9-Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, GLOBAL RING THEATRE
Organized by Tokyo Festival Executive Committee, consisting of Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture)

Program

-Theatre Nohgaku English Noh "Blue Moon Over Memphis" (Japan, US, UK)
-Christopher Ruping "CRAVE" (Germany)
-Pijin Neji + YCAM "Generative Sensei" (Japan)
-Aitara Ei "San Marudaga Dankoro 3 -- A Performance of Sound and Movement" (Japan, Germany)
-Junko Emoto "A Play to Watch When You Feel Lonely at Midnight" (Japan)
-Anacarsis Ramos / PORNOTRAFICO "MI MADRE Y EL DINERO" (My Mother and Money) (Mexico)
-Dadaruzu Outdoor Performance "Drooling Ferris Wheel" (Japan)
-Nadia Beugre "Burning Girls" (Ivory Coast, France)
-NIJIGUMI FIGHTS "The 11th Nijigumi Academy Autumn Culture Festival" (Japan)
-Collaborative Project by Toshiki Okada & Kazuki Yamada, Artistic Directors of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre "A Massive Attack of The Quietness" (Japan)
-Shin Hanagata "Ergonomic Embryo" (Japan)
-Chikako Yamashiro "Recalling(s) -- Theatrical Version" (Japan)
-AKHE ENGINEERING THEATRE "WHITE CABIN" (Russia)
-CCBT x Autumn Meteorite Tokyo "Future Ideations Camp Vol.9: Fiction -- Technology -- Imagination"
-Where to Next? A Residency for Watching and Talking
-International Presenter Invitation
-Hello and Welcome (Attendee Support) and More

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/performing-arts-festival-autumn-meteorite-2026-tokyo-302840833.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.