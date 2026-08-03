BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 July 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 100,047,606 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 35,538,588).

Shareholders should use 100,047,606 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 3 August 2026