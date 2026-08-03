BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 03 August 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 18,516,068 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 03 August 2026, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (35.25% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 18,516,068 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



All enquiries:

William Rowledge

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2284

03 August 2026