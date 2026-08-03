Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investment Team Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

3 August 2026

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Investment Team Update

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (" WWH" or the " Company") has been notified by OrbiMed Capital LLC (" OrbiMed") of changes to the portfolio management team.

Trevor Polischuk, co-portfolio manager, has taken on the role of lead portfolio manager, and Geoff Hsu has been appointed as co-portfolio manager to act alongside Trevor. Sven Borho, the existing lead portfolio manager to WWH, has decided to step down as manager to the Company.

These changes will be effective immediately.

Geoff is a General Partner at OrbiMed and joined the firm in 2002. He has been a portfolio manager since 2005 and helps lead the public equity team's biotech and emerging markets efforts.

The Company also announces that Sven has communicated his intention to step down as a director of the Company in due course.

The Board would like to thank Sven for the significant contribution he has made to the Company over many years as the lead portfolio manager.

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3008 4913