Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:05
4,360 Euro
-0,46 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,52009:39
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investment Team Update

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investment Team Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

3 August 2026

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Investment Team Update

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (" WWH" or the " Company") has been notified by OrbiMed Capital LLC (" OrbiMed") of changes to the portfolio management team.

Trevor Polischuk, co-portfolio manager, has taken on the role of lead portfolio manager, and Geoff Hsu has been appointed as co-portfolio manager to act alongside Trevor. Sven Borho, the existing lead portfolio manager to WWH, has decided to step down as manager to the Company.

These changes will be effective immediately.

Geoff is a General Partner at OrbiMed and joined the firm in 2002. He has been a portfolio manager since 2005 and helps lead the public equity team's biotech and emerging markets efforts.

The Company also announces that Sven has communicated his intention to step down as a director of the Company in due course.

The Board would like to thank Sven for the significant contribution he has made to the Company over many years as the lead portfolio manager.

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.