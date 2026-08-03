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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 08:36 Uhr
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UGREEN Unveils Nexode & MagFlow Air Editions: Super Compact Power to Go

Ultra-Compact Charging for MacBook Air
At the forefront is the Nexode Air 65W Charger, a compact yet powerful solution for MacBook Air users. Despite its pocket-size, it delivers up to 65W of stable fast charging. Beyond MacBook Air, it also provides ample power for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and other Apple devices, making it a versatile companion for both work and travel. UGREEN also offers the Nexode Air 65W Charger Slim as an ultra-portable alternative, featuring a three-device charging capability for added convenience on the go. Both products are equipped with UGREEN's Thermal Guard temperature control and offer broad compatibility across Apple devices, ensuring safe and reliable charging in a compact form.

Slim Magnetic Power On the Go
Away from an outlet, the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W provides seamless on-the-go charging. Its Qi2-certified 15W magnetic charging enables effortless use, while a built-in USB-C cable and additional USB-C port offer flexibility. Powered by premium ATL battery cells, it ensures enhanced safety and reliable performance. For users who prioritize lighter carry, the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh 15W offers an even slimmer and lighter design at just 8.6mm thin and 127g, providing a more pocket-friendly charging solution without a built-in USB-C cable.

UGREEN Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions reflect the brand's commitment to innovation, delivering products that are compact yet powerful.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions are now available in Amazon KSA, Amazon UAE, noon KSA, and noon UAE:
Nexode Air 65W Charger (SAR129; AED139)
Nexode Air 65W Charger Slim (SAR159; AED159)
MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W (SAR289; AED289)
MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh 15W (SAR199; AED199)

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-unveils-nexode--magflow-air-editions-super-compact-power-to-go-302837646.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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