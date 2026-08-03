Researchers from Italy's University of Palermo have developed a model to assess the performance of buildings equipped with heat pumps and PV systems under different demand response (DR) strategies. The buildings were evaluated by adjusting electricity consumption in response to external signals, including energy prices and grid constraints. "The analysis considers a price-based approach, defined according to Italy's wholesale electricity market Prezzo Unico Nazionale (PUN), and a PV-driven DR program aimed at improving the integration of variable renewable energy sources," the researchers said. ...

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