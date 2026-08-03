Powerhouse Conference Agenda Addresses Critical Infrastructure Challenges; Data Center World Europe Takes Place 13-14 October 2026 in Vienna

Data Center World Europe, where data centre developers, AI and cloud providers, energy and utility operators, and solution providers come together to drive the development of an AI-ready, sustainable future, today announces Svein Alte Hagaseth, Founder and CEO, Heim Datacenter will deliver the opening keynote. A recognised industry leader, Svein spent a decade at Green Mountain in several leadership roles, including CEO, scaling the business from regional challenger to global leader. He is now Founder and CEO of Heim Datacenter, a Nordic platform developing scalable, sustainable infrastructure for hyperscale, high-performance computing. Bill Kleyman, Executive Chair, Data Center Programs, Data Center World/CEO and Co-Founder, Apolo will be joining the keynote as moderator.

Data Center World Europe takes place 13-14 October 2026 at VIECON Vienna Congress Convention Center in Vienna, Austria. It is co-located with the leading global network infrastructure event Network X. Register for Data Center World Europe.

Over two days, the Austria-based data centre event tackles the industry's most urgent challenge: overcoming Europe's energy bottlenecks to scale for an AI-ready future. The event brings together leaders from across the data center and power ecosystemto exchange actionable strategies and groundbreaking insights that drive measurable results. Attendees will leave equipped to overcome energy bottlenecks and drive the development of an AI-ready, sustainable future.

"We're thrilled to welcome Svein Atle Hagaseth to our keynote lineup. He is a prominent leader with digital infrastructure and data center industry expertise that spans strategy, commercial development, organizational transformation and large-scale execution across Europe and North America. He will discuss the critical juncture of Europe's data centre market and how the continent can lead in the AI infrastructure era," said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World Europe. "Data Center World Europe offers the opportunity for anyone involved in data centre development, operations or investment to gain critical insights from industry leaders addressing the most pressing challenges in the data centre sector today."

Conference Agenda Addresses Critical Infrastructure Challenges

With four tracks, over 30 conference sessions and more than 75 speakers, the conference agenda will feature visionary speakers, practical strategies and curated content to empower attendees to drive the creation of an AI-ready future.

Leading Voices in the Data Centre Industry

The Vienna event continues to build a powerful lineup of speakers representing companies shaping the future of the data centre industry. Attendees will hear from top data centre operators, hyperscalers, energy and utilityexperts, financial leaders and innovators tackling the most pressing energy and infrastructure challenges. Speakers include:

Ana Quelhas, EVP Hydrogen Data Centers, EDP

Jose Pedro Blasques, Head of LCoE Performance Project Risk Management, Vattenfall

Mark Dawber, Chief Energy and Infrastructure Officer, Era4

Kyle Chien, Senior Director Market Insights and Technology Innovation, Digital Realty

Harsha Bojja, AI Hardware Platform Architect, Google

John Wernvik, Chief Sustainability External Relations Officer, EcoDataCenter

Rod Evans, EMEA Vice President Supercomputing AI, NVIDIA

Cosmin Georgescu, CEO and Founder, ClusterPower

Suzanne O'Toole, General Manager Core Datacenter Services, Microsoft

Manuel Maceo Santos, Director Strategy Growth, Start Campus

Anna Reiß, Senior Advisory Public Affairs, TenneT

Cara Mascini, Chief Sustainability Officer, Switch Datacenters

Charting the Future of the European Data Centre Industry

The conference agenda offers actionable strategies to build AI-ready, sustainable data centres that overcome Europe's unique energy bottlenecks. Must-attend sessions include:

Co-building the data center future: Can traditional energy models deliver Europe's AI vision?

Taming the Spike: Balancing steady power with volatile AI workloads

From steel mills to server halls: Tapping Europe's post-industrial stranded power

The behind-the-meter playbook: Building energy resilience and speed-to-power

The AI Gold Rush: Securing the infrastructure that powers AI

The power premium: How investors are valuing Europe's energy-constrained data centre market

Designing for extreme density: The 800kw rack revolution

View the Vienna data centre conference agenda.

Data Center World Europe Expo Hall Showcases the Latest Technologies and Services

Data centres face growing challenges, from energy constraints and grid limitations to the rising demand for AI infrastructure. Over 35 leading solution providers will showcase the latest technologies and services driving the future of data centres.

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ABOUT DATA CENTER WORLD EUROPE?

Data Center World has expanded its global footprint with the launch of Data Center World Europe in Vienna 13-14 October 2026. Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, offering premier education, abundant networking opportunities and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Data Center World Europe serves as a key platform for organizations looking to optimize their data center power operations, advance their energy managements strategies and network with the leaders and innovators driving past challenges and embracing opportunities.

Data Center World Europe is produced by Informa PLC in partnership with AFCOM.

ABOUT AFCOM?

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803955604/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Meryl Franzman

Data Center World Europe

Meryl.Franzman@informa.com