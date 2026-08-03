OLARES TECH CO., LTD.: Olares Brings Personal AI Cloud to IFA 2026 as EU AI Act Takes Effect

"Europe's regulatory leadership reflects a universal demand for trustworthy AI," said Peng Peng, Founder of Olares. "Olares One shows that privacy, transparency, and performance can coexist on your desk."

Experience the Agentic Era at IFA Olares invites media, developers, partners, and tech enthusiasts to experience the Olares One ecosystem firsthand at IFA 2026, Hall H5.2, Stand 454.

About Olares

Backed by a total of $100 million in funding, Olares is dedicated to democratizing AI through open-source software and user owned infrastructure. Its flagship product, Olares One, is a personal AI cloud powered by RTX 5090M that runs local models and always-on agents in secure sandboxes, with one-click app deployment from Olares Market and a fully auditable open-source OS.

Learn more at https://www.olares.com/.

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