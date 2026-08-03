Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - IRefer Club has received two separate 2026 Global Recognition Awards, earning honours in both the Innovation and Startup of the Year categories.

The two awards highlight different parts of the company's progress. The Innovation award reflects IRefer Club's method of helping businesses strengthen their online presence as customers adopt new ways of searching. The Startup of the Year award acknowledges the company's implementation, operating structure and early momentum.





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Global Recognition Awards evaluates applicants using criteria that include originality, market relevance, early adoption, delivery and the potential to improve established business practices. Its published assessment highlighted IRefer Club's practical response to changes in how businesses are found online.

"Receiving honours in both Innovation and Startup of the Year is meaningful because the awards assess different parts of what we have built," said Dean Jessop, Founder and CEO of IRefer Club. "One acknowledges the thinking behind the company, while the other recognizes the work required to turn it into an operating business."

The Innovation award addresses an online environment in which customers may search in several different ways. Some type into Google, while others use maps, speak a question into their phones or rely on AI-assisted tools to provide a small number of answers.

IRefer Club's work combines the established foundation of search engine optimization, or SEO, with Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, and the company's REG framework: Recognition Engine Guidance and Retrieval Engine Guidance.

The company helps businesses make approved information about their services, locations and contact details clearer and more accessible across the different places customers now search.

"IRefer Club stood out because it took a genuinely difficult problem for small businesses and solved it with a system that is disciplined and accessible, which is exactly the kind of practical work this award was built to recognize," said Alex Sterling, spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards.

The Startup of the Year award focuses on the company created around that work. Since its launch, IRefer Club has established its operating processes, expanded its business network and continued improving the systems required to support businesses across different industries and locations.

The award also considers IRefer Club's ability to turn an emerging business challenge into a working service while preparing for responsible growth.

"We are very proud to be a Canadian company supporting local businesses, wherever 'local' may be for them," Jessop said. "A business's need to be found is not limited by geography or industry. These awards encourage us to continue building our platform and expanding responsibly so we can help as many businesses as possible, wherever they happen to be."

Together, the two honours acknowledge both the company's response to changing business visibility and the work required to put it into practice.

IRefer Club plans to use the momentum from these awards to continue improving its services, reinforcing its operations and expanding its ability to support businesses internationally.





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About IRefer Club

IRefer Club is a Canadian business-visibility company serving businesses across industries and markets worldwide. The company helps businesses strengthen their online presence so they can be found whether customers search by typing, speaking, using maps or asking AI-assisted tools for answers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307289

Source: Press Release News