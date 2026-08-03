Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 03-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 03/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL175939 due 26/07/2032; fully derivatives XS3164794XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL179588 due 03/08/2033; fully derivatives XS3180799XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Redemption Notes due 03/08/2029; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3401953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities 10.02% Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes due 03/08/ Debt and 2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3401956XXX -- each and integral multiples of GBP1 each in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 438253 EQS News ID: 2375698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)