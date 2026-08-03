TCL Solar, a unit of Chinese industrial conglomerate TCL Technology, has been selected to supply the PV modules for the Smoky Creek and Guthrie's Gap solar and battery projects being developed in Central Queensland, Australia, by Australian renewable energy developers Edify Energy. The adjacent renewable energy facilities, to be built across an 1,800-hectare site near the town of Biloela, will together comprise 600 MW (720 MWp) of solar generation and 600 MW/2,400 MWh of DC-coupled battery energy storage systems. Sydney-headquartered Edify, owned by Canadian investment group La Caisse, awarded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...