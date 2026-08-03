Jungbunzlauer appoints Marcus von Twistern as EVP Operations

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, today announced the appointment of Marcus von Twistern as Executive Vice President (EVP) Operations and member of the Executive Committee, effective 1 August 2026.

Marcus von Twistern brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience in operations, production, and large-scale investment projects. He has held senior roles across multiple regions, including Germany, China, Italy, and the United States.

Most recently, Marcus served as Vice President Operations at UPM. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership positions at Evonik Industries, where he was responsible for production governance, performance management, and operational excellence across multiple sites worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome Marcus to Jungbunzlauer," said Bruno Tremblay, CEO of Jungbunzlauer. "His proven operational leadership and international experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our global production network and advance our long-term growth ambitions."

Marcus von Twistern added: "I am excited to join Jungbunzlauer at a time when reliability and consistent quality matter more than ever to our customers. I look forward to working with teams across our sites to further strengthen our operations in North America and Europe."

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

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