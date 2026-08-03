The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Confirmation of Portfolio Management Arrangements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

3 August 2026

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Confirmation of Portfolio Management Arrangements

The Board of the Company notes the announcement by Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC regarding changes to its portfolio management arrangements and confirms that there is no change to the Company's portfolio management arrangements. Geoff Hsu remains lead portfolio manager of the Company, supported by Josh Golomb as co-portfolio manager.

Roger Yates, Chair, commented: "The Biotech Growth Trust will maintain its focus on providing shareholders with exposure to the exciting opportunities in the global biotech sector and the Board is confident that Geoff, Josh and the wider team at OrbiMed are well placed to deliver the Company's investment objective."

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3709 8734