DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc (AEME) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.1196 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41198047 CODE: AEME ISIN: LU1437017XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 438308 EQS News ID: 2375960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)