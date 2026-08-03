DJ Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GXUH) Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0201 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 148564 CODE: GXUH ISIN: LU3254330XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3254330XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GXUH LEI Code: 213800V82CAE7PY75Q65 Sequence No.: 438266 EQS News ID: 2375876 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)