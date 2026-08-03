Researchers from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have developed a perovskite-organic tandem solar cell designed to withstand damage caused by negative voltage, or reverse-bias stress. The advancement addresses a key reliability challenge for thin-film photovoltaic technologies, which can experience reverse-bias conditions when partial shading from trees, buildings, or other obstacles creates electrical mismatches between cells. Such stress can reduce power output and accelerate device degradation. Reverse-bias stress occurs when parts of a solar cell operate under an abnormal electrical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...