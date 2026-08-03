Financial services customers gain new AI-enabled capabilities enterprise-grade controls, rapid-deploy SaaS, and Topa, an API-accessible AI infrastructure for teams building proprietary reconciliation tools.

AutoRek, the leader in enterprise financial controls and reconciliation automation, today announced the acquisition of Grath, an innovative fintech recognised for its AI-driven approach to reconciliation and compliance challenges in financial services. The acquisition gives customers new AI-enabled capabilities for automated reconciliation, providing firms of every size a governed, audit-ready route to automated reconciliation and AI-enabled operations.

Grath is a London-based reconciliation and regulatory compliance technology company, founded in 2019, serving banks, payment providers, brokers and fintechs from offices in the UK, UAE and Australia. Earlier this year, Grath launched Topa, enabling financial services teams to integrate a matching engine, FS-trained machine learning models and an agentic reasoning layer for exception handling directly into their own systems, ideal for customers that prefer to build reconciliation capabilities in-house.

Together, AutoRek and Grath give customers a single partner able to meet a broader range of needs across the full reconciliation lifecycle, from data ingestion and matching through controls, risk and compliance management.

THREE ROUTES, ONE STANDARD OF CONTROL

The combined product portfolio gives financial services customers greater flexibility to choose the operating model that best fits their regulatory requirements, technology strategy and deployment preferences, all within a single, governed control framework.

Enterprise Private Cloud AutoRek's core platform. For customers with high transaction volumes, complex data sources and stringent regulatory obligations, AutoRek's enterprise-grade reconciliation platform and AutoRek Intelligent Agent (ARIA) deliver proven controls automation combined with AI-driven operational intelligence.

Multi-Tenant SaaS Grath's reconciliation platform. For fast-growing customers that need FCA-aligned governance without standing up their own infrastructure, Grath's multi-tenant SaaS platform enables rapid deployment supported by AutoRek's global scale and service model.

Embedded AI Infrastructure Grath's 'Topa'. For customers building proprietary AI-powered operations, Topa provides reusable matching services and governed agentic reasoning capabilities that can be embedded directly into in-house systems while maintaining architectural control.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"Customers want the benefits of AI delivered through governance, auditability and human oversight. By bringing together AutoRek's enterprise control capabilities with Grath's AI innovation, customers gain more choice in how they deploy and more confidence in the controls that underpin it," said Chris Livesey, CEO of AutoRek.

Matt Povey, CEO of Grath, said: "Financial services is at an inflection point. Institutions no longer want to choose between robust enterprise controls and the speed of AI-led innovation, and now they do not have to. Whether customers want a dedicated deployment, a SaaS solution live in hours, or embedded agentic infrastructure, they can now adopt any model within a single governed framework."

EXPANDED GLOBAL PRESENCE

The acquisition furthers AutoRek's international expansion strategy, adding Grath's US client base to AutoRek's growing US footprint. It also extends AutoRek's presence in the Middle East through Grath's UAE client base. The move follows the opening of AutoRek's Miami office and two senior sales hires focused on the region earlier this year.

ABOUT AUTOREK

Founded in 1994, AutoRek automates reconciliation and financial control processes for organizations across the financial sector. With over 30 years of experience and more than 170 employees across five locations, AutoRek serves over 100 clients in 15 countries. The company's flagship platform uses intelligent automation to eliminate manual processes, perform matching and analyze breaks while providing detailed management insights and configurable dashboards. For more information, visit www.autorek.com.

ABOUT GRATH

Grath is a financial services technology company building reconciliation and regulatory compliance software and infrastructure. Founded in 2019, Grath operates globally serving banks, payments services, brokers, and fintechs with offices in the UK, UAE and Australia.

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Jessica Cunningham

jessica.cunningham@autorek.com

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