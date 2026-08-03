InfraRed Capital Partners Limited: InfraRed Capital Partners and Rail Modal Group announce investment to drive next stage of growth

LONDON and ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed"), a leading international infrastructure asset manager, today announced that one of its value-add funds has acquired a majority stake in Rail Modal Group ("RMG"), a U.S. inland intermodal rail terminal and export logistics platform.

Founded in 2018 by Greg Oberting, who remains invested in and will continue to lead the business, RMG moves freight efficiently from the producer's door to the foreign port. Through its inland terminals, RMG partners with railroads and ocean carriers to deliver an integrated containerized export solution for U.S. shippers. The platform provides cost-effective transportation and greater access to global markets for producers and processors located far from marine ports and intermodal options. By facilitating efficient, end-to-end transport from producer to port, RMG serves as critical infrastructure within the agricultural supply chain.

Containerization preserves the identity and integrity of producers' exports, and RMG's large-scale terminals consolidate that freight onto full-length 100+ car unit trains with on-dock service into U.S. West Coast container ports. As a leader in containerized exports, RMG has shipped more than 1,200 unit trains since inception, the equivalent of approximately 200 million truck miles.

A Critical Link in the North American Supply Chain

Intermodal rail transloading is a critical link in the U.S. logistics chain, serving over 20 million containers annually.

Over 40% of long-distance freight in the U.S. moves by rail.

Agriculture is a $1.5 trillion U.S. sector, with much of its production located far from marine export terminals and major inland intermodal hubs.

Continued investment in growth is planned, focused on expanding capacity and resilience at RMG's existing terminals, broadening service capabilities, and developing additional locations.

Filip Guz, Partner and Head of Americas Investments at InfraRed Capital Partners, commented:

"RMG is an established, asset-backed platform providing essential infrastructure to customers across the agricultural and logistics supply chains. The company has developed a differentiated network, strong customer relationships and a compelling pipeline of growth opportunities.

"We have been impressed by Greg and the RMG management team and by what they have built to date. We look forward to supporting the company with capital, infrastructure expertise and operational resources as it expands its network and realizes its long-term potential."

Greg Oberting, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RMG, commented:

"This transaction represents an important milestone in the evolution of Rail Modal Group and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire RMG team.

"InfraRed demonstrated a strong understanding of our business, our industry and the essential role that RMG plays in the North American supply chain. Its experience scaling infrastructure platforms, together with its long-term investment approach, makes InfraRed an ideal partner for RMG. I am excited to continue leading RMG as CEO and expand the services we provide to our customers and transportation partners and the communities which we serve."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Notes to Editor

About InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed")

InfraRed is a leading international mid-market infrastructure asset manager. Over the past 25 years, InfraRed has established itself as a highly successful developer, particularly in early-stage projects, and an active steward of essential infrastructure.

InfraRed manages US$13bn of equity capital[1] for investors around the globe in listed and private funds, spanning core to value-add strategies.

InfraRed combines a global reach, operating worldwide from offices in London, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York, Sydney and Seoul, with deep sector expertise from a team of more than 160 people.

InfraRed is part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life, and benefits from its scale and global platform.

For more information, please visit www.ircp.com.

[1] Uses a 5-year average FX between currency pairs as at 31 December 2025: USD per GBP - 1.2900; USD per EUR - 1.1125. EUM of USD 13.3bn.

About Rail Modal Group

Rail Modal Group is a leading inland intermodal terminal and logistics platform serving agricultural producers, processors and other businesses across the U.S. Midwest and Plains. RMG owns and operates four large-scale terminals that connect regional customers with the North American Class I rail network and major U.S. gateway ports. Through its terminal, transloading and logistics services, RMG converts available inbound container capacity into efficient outbound export movements, helping customers reduce transportation costs, increase supply-chain efficiency and access international markets.

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