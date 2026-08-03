DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 594.6672 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1133720 CODE: MWOT ISIN: IE0005E8BXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8BXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LEI Code: 213800HMO2WYVR51Q251 Sequence No.: 438360 EQS News ID: 2376074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)