DJ Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc (GLFI) Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.2007 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76106107 CODE: GLFI ISIN: IE000KYX7XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KYX7XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLFI LEI Code: 213800MIUWZSPFK4LM72 Sequence No.: 438364 EQS News ID: 2376082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)