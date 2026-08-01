Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking July 2026 Sales

Total sales increase 4%; best July ever

Record hybrid demand powers July growth; HEV sales jump 35%

Tucson delivers standout results; total sales up 20%

Strong demand for Hyundai's utility vehicle lineup; SUVs 73% of July sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported July total sales of 82,480 units, a 4% increase compared with July 2025 and the best July sales month in company history. July also marked Hyundai's highest-ever July volume for the Tucson family, with sales increasing 20% year over year, while continued momentum across its SUV portfolio underscored the strength of Hyundai's balanced lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights July Performance

"Hyundai's July results demonstrate the growing appeal of our hybrid-powered SUVs, with hybrid sales increasing 35% year over year," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Tucson and Elantra continued to lead, while hybrid models across the lineup helped drive electrified vehicles to one-third of all retail sales. Our balanced portfolio of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles continues to resonate with customers."

Electrified Vehicle Sales Grow

Hyundai's strong July results were driven by record hybrid demand, led by all-time July sales records for Sonata HEV (+85%), Elantra HEV (+13%), and Tucson HEV (+5%). This was Hyundai's best-ever July for Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) total sales and its best-ever July for total electrified vehicle sales, reflecting growing consumer demand for Hyundai's broad lineup of efficient and electrified vehicles.

July Total Sales Summary



Jul-26 Jul-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Hyundai 82,480 79,543 +4 % 533,048 518,823 +3 %

July Product and Corporate Activities

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Gets $6,300 Price Cut: Hyundai has lowered the 2026 IONIQ 5 N's starting price to $59,900, making its 641-horsepower performance EV more accessible while adding a native NACS charging port, enhanced N Drift Optimizer features, included charging adapters, and a new Performance Blue Pearl exterior color.

Hyundai has lowered the 2026 IONIQ 5 N's starting price to $59,900, making its 641-horsepower performance EV more accessible while adding a native NACS charging port, enhanced N Drift Optimizer features, included charging adapters, and a new Performance Blue Pearl exterior color. Hyundai Launches Summer Sales Event: Hyundai Motor America launched its 2026 Getaway Summer Sales Event, featuring financing and retail offers across its lineup and reinforcing its affordability commitment with 18 models priced under $50,000 and eight under $30,000.

Hyundai Motor America launched its 2026 Getaway Summer Sales Event, featuring financing and retail offers across its lineup and reinforcing its affordability commitment with 18 models priced under $50,000 and eight under $30,000. Hyundai Adds Black Ink Flair to Palisade Hybrid: Hyundai is expanding the 2027 Palisade lineup with the new Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink, a range-topping trim that pairs exclusive blacked-out styling with the SUV's turbocharged hybrid powertrain, delivering a more sophisticated design for buyers seeking premium appeal, efficiency and family-friendly versatility.

Hyundai is expanding the 2027 Palisade lineup with the new Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink, a range-topping trim that pairs exclusive blacked-out styling with the SUV's turbocharged hybrid powertrain, delivering a more sophisticated design for buyers seeking premium appeal, efficiency and family-friendly versatility. IONIQ 9 Named New England's Best Winter EV: Hyundai's flagship three-row electric SUV earned NEMPA's Best Winter EV award, recognized for its range, fast charging, winter-ready technology, and family-focused comfort, helping reinforce confidence in EV performance during cold-weather driving.

Hyundai's flagship three-row electric SUV earned NEMPA's Best Winter EV award, recognized for its range, fast charging, winter-ready technology, and family-focused comfort, helping reinforce confidence in EV performance during cold-weather driving. Tucson Hybrid Earns Cars.com Top Finisher Honors for Car Seat Compatibility: Hyundai's Tucson Hybrid was named a Top Finisher in the Cars.com 2026 Best Cars for Car Seats report, earning high marks for car seat fitment and accessibility. The recognition highlights Tucson Hybrid's family-friendly design and safety credentials, adding to its recent IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating accolades.

Hyundai's Tucson Hybrid was named a Top Finisher in the Cars.com 2026 Best Cars for Car Seats report, earning high marks for car seat fitment and accessibility. The recognition highlights Tucson Hybrid's family-friendly design and safety credentials, adding to its recent IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating accolades. Atlas Scores Historic World Cup Debut for Hyundai: Hyundai Motor showcased its robotics leadership at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Boston Dynamics' Atlas became the first humanoid robot integrated into a live World Cup match environment, delivering the ceremonial match ball and demonstrating advanced AI-powered mobility on a global stage.

Hyundai Motor showcased its robotics leadership at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Boston Dynamics' Atlas became the first humanoid robot integrated into a live World Cup match environment, delivering the ceremonial match ball and demonstrating advanced AI-powered mobility on a global stage. Hyundai Expands Child Passenger Safety Resources in D.C. Region: Through a $25,000 Hyundai Hope grant, Hyundai and Children's National are providing car seats, booster seats and safety education to families across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, helping improve access to essential child passenger safety resources.

Through a $25,000 Hyundai Hope grant, Hyundai and Children's National are providing car seats, booster seats and safety education to families across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, helping improve access to essential child passenger safety resources. Euisun Chung Unveils Hyundai Motor Group's Physical AI Vision: At the San Francisco AI Summit, Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair outlined the company's ambitions to lead the Physical AI era, highlighting advances in smart vehicles, robotics, AI-powered manufacturing and strategic partnerships with NVIDIA, Waymo and Google DeepMind.

At the San Francisco AI Summit, Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair outlined the company's ambitions to lead the Physical AI era, highlighting advances in smart vehicles, robotics, AI-powered manufacturing and strategic partnerships with NVIDIA, Waymo and Google DeepMind. Hyundai Provides 30,000 Meals in Western Massachusetts: Hyundai Hope supported local students with hands-on STEM education and helped address food insecurity through donations that will provide 30,000 meals across Western Massachusetts.

Hyundai Hope supported local students with hands-on STEM education and helped address food insecurity through donations that will provide 30,000 meals across Western Massachusetts. Hyundai Expands Healthy Seas Partnership for Ocean Conservation: Hyundai Motor Company is growing its partnership with Healthy Seas through a new five-year initiative that supports marine litter removal, launches the "From Sea to Shore" program in Southern California and advances ocean conservation, recycling and community engagement through Hyundai Hope.

Hyundai Motor Company is growing its partnership with Healthy Seas through a new five-year initiative that supports marine litter removal, launches the "From Sea to Shore" program in Southern California and advances ocean conservation, recycling and community engagement through Hyundai Hope. Hyundai Backs San Diego Lifeguards: Hyundai is supporting the San Diego Lifeguard Division with a fleet of 32 vehicles, including Santa Cruz, Palisade XRT and IONIQ 5 models, while covering maintenance and repairs at no cost to the city. The partnership helps enhance emergency response, water safety education and community outreach efforts along the city's coastline.

Hyundai is supporting the San Diego Lifeguard Division with a fleet of 32 vehicles, including Santa Cruz, Palisade XRT and IONIQ 5 models, while covering maintenance and repairs at no cost to the city. The partnership helps enhance emergency response, water safety education and community outreach efforts along the city's coastline. Elantra N TCR Win Extends Hyundai's IMSA Lead: Hyundai earned its third IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory of the season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, extending its Manufacturers' Championship lead while Hyundai drivers continue to hold the top four spots in the Drivers' standings. Hyundai Hope on Wheels also raised $15,000 for Toronto's SickKids hospital, pushing season donations past $65,000.

Hyundai earned its third IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory of the season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, extending its Manufacturers' Championship lead while Hyundai drivers continue to hold the top four spots in the Drivers' standings. Hyundai Hope on Wheels also raised $15,000 for Toronto's SickKids hospital, pushing season donations past $65,000. Hyundai Adds myQ® Garage Control to Select Vehicles: Hyundai Motor America and Chamberlain Group are bringing myQ® Connected Garage technology to select 2024-2026 Hyundai vehicles, enabling drivers to monitor and control compatible garage doors from their touchscreen while expanding Hyundai's connected-car experience with added convenience and security.

Hyundai Motor America and Chamberlain Group are bringing myQ® Connected Garage technology to select 2024-2026 Hyundai vehicles, enabling drivers to monitor and control compatible garage doors from their touchscreen while expanding Hyundai's connected-car experience with added convenience and security. Hyundai, Inter Miami CF Launch Multi-Year Partnership: Hyundai Motor America has partnered with Inter Miami CF as the club's Official Mainstream Automotive Partner and a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park, combining fan engagement opportunities with support for pediatric cancer research through Hyundai Hope on Wheels donations tied to every regular-season goal.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jul-26 Jul-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 17,115 12,354 +39 % 96,954 87,122 +11 % Ioniq 5 3,636 5,818 -38 % 24,366 24,910 -2 % Ioniq 6 76 949 -92 % 1,317 7,271 -82 % Ioniq 9 700 1,073 -35 % 5,558 2,086 +166 % Kona 6,040 6,289 -4 % 42,209 46,117 -8 % Palisade 12,173 13,235 -8 % 75,626 70,432 +7 % Santa Cruz 1,556 2,311 -33 % 11,537 16,532 -30 % Santa Fe 13,373 14,128 -5 % 77,376 79,206 -2 % Sonata 5,218 4,413 +18 % 42,275 37,399 +13 % Tucson 19,714 16,406 +20 % 137,326 129,716 +6 % Venue 2,879 2,567 +12 % 18,504 18,030 +3 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America