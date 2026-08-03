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WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 11:23
32,730 Euro
+1,52 % +0,490
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,72032,75011:31
32,73032,74011:30
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 08:20 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASSA ABLOY to acquire Gunnebo Entrance Control

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Gunnebo Entrance Control, an international provider of entrance control solutions, including speed gates, mass transit gates and security revolving doors.

"I look forward to welcoming the Gunnebo Entrance Control team to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Gunnebo Entrance Control's well-established entrance control portfolio, strong team, and deep industry expertise will enhance and complement our current offering in pedestrian access solutions," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division. "By adding talented people, strong expertise, and innovative solutions, we will further strengthen our ability to support customers with secure, reliable and efficient entrance solutions."

Formed in 1995, with a history dating back to 1764, the company has around 670 employees. The company is headquartered in Maresfield, UK, with manufacturing sites across Europe, the US and Asia. Gunnebo Entrance Control will be part of the Business Segment Pedestrian within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MEUR 151 (approx. MSEK 1,670) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will initially have a small dilutive effect on EPS.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: [email protected]

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-to-acquire-gunnebo-entrance-control,c4379298

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4379298/4207426.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/gunnebo-speedstile-office-building-image,c3555399

Gunnebo Speedstile office building image

© 2026 PR Newswire
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