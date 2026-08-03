Betsson AB: Acquisition of Rhino Entertainment completed

Betsson has completed the acquisition of Rhino Entertainment Group's B2C business licensed in Canada as well as a set of technology assets for its B2B operations.

The acquisition includes several Rhino Group entities that collectively hold assets, licenses, personnel and operational capabilities related to Rhino's B2C activities in Ontario and the rest of Canada. In addition to the B2C assets, Betsson acquires Rhino's proprietary front-end and middleware technology. This technology will strengthen Betsson's B2B offering and is expected to drive incremental licensing revenue within Betsson's B2B business.

For further information about the transaction, please see the press release issued on 12 March 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

+46 760 024863

ir@betssonab.com



About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).