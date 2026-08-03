A team of researchers from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), in collaboration with Peruvian company Dinamo Tecnologías, are developing foldable solar panels intended for use in the naval and mining industries. PUCP explains the solution uses a structure inspired by the Miura-Ori origami pattern, a Japanese paper-folding technique, a design which allows the photovoltaic surface to be unfolded with a single movement and folded back when not in use. This design aims to facilitate the installation of solar systems in small, mobile, or hard-to-reach spaces, where conventional modules ...

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