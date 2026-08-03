Feed-in tariffs for newly-commissioned solar systems in Germany were reduced by 1% beginning August 1. The move follows plans to abolish feed-in tariffs for photovoltaic systems by 2030 as included in the draft Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) 2027, proposed by German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, which was approved by the German cabinet last week. While Germany's Federal Network Agency is yet to publish the updated tariff rates, German residential energy company 1Komma5°, has calculated small rooftop PV systems with a capacity of up to 10 kW that export only surplus electricity to the ...

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