ASTEREN announces that the Paris Commercial Court has approved the acquisition of Moreau Paris, one of France's most prestigious luxury leather goods houses, by Cardinal Invest, owner of the French luxury manufacturer Groupe Lécuyer.

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Paris flagship rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré (source: Moreau Paris)

The transaction concludes a competitive international sale process conducted under the supervision of the Paris Commercial Court and marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the last independent historic Paris monogram houses.

Led by judicial liquidator Pablo Castanon at ASTEREN, with Richard Morgan Advisory as financial advisor, the process launched in early June attracted substantial interest from trade and financial investors worldwide.

The Court order signed on 29 July lays the foundations for renewed investment, international expansion and long-term industrial development for a remarkable brand.

A Heritage Name with a Global Footprint

Founded in 1882, Moreau is one of the few historic Paris monogram houses alongside Louis Vuitton, Goyard and Moynat.

The house traces its origins to the work of Louis Moreau, a Parisian master cabinetmaker established on the Rue Saint-Honoré in 1764, whose family later developed a reputation for exceptional travel trunks and leather goods.

Like several historic French luxury maisons, Moreau disappeared from the luxury landscape during the twentieth century before being rediscovered and successfully revived in the early 2010s.

The brand subsequently benefited from substantial investment under the ownership of Japanese luxury group Onward, which acquired Moreau in 2016 and focused on retail expansion. The Paris flagship opened in 2017 on the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, showcases the House's leather and canvas products alongside rare XVIII century pieces and original trunks.

Following Onward's exit from its European operations in 2020, Moreau was acquired by a group of retail entrepreneurs who continued the House's renaissance, investing in international expansion, strengthening the franchise network and supporting growth in key markets.

Under their stewardship, the key Japanese market has seen sales increase by more than 30% between 2022 and 2025, and the opening of a new partner-operated flagship boutique in Houston in December 2025 demonstrating the brand's continued international development.

Today, Maison Moreau generates approximately €10 million in annual global retail sales through a network of boutiques, department stores, franchise partners and digital channels.

The outcome demonstrates how an effective judicial restructuring process can attract serious industrial investors and provide businesses with a genuine long-term future.

Pablo Castanon, ASTEREN, Judicial Liquidator

A Natural Industrial Home

Groupe Lécuyer, brings more than three centuries of manufacturing expertise covering the full value chain in leather and textile production. Owned by the Odend'hal family, based in Normandy, the group supplies world leading luxury brands as well as other sectors, employing approximately 800 people across France and internationally.

The acquisition provides Maison Moreau with strengthened industrial capabilities, enhanced product development, expanded international distribution and long-term financial support while preserving the Maison's distinctive identity and craftsmanship.

The expertise of Groupe Lécuyer will complement Maison Moreau's established Italian production. The combination of renowned Italian leather craftsmanship with unique French expertise will further enhance the Maison's desirability and reinforce its position among the world's leading heritage luxury brands.

"The Commercial Court is a crossroads where companies in financial difficulties and investors meet to find solutions for business. Moreau is a perfect example of a happy end to a complex situation."

Pierre Jarrossay, Judge Paris Commercial Court

A Successful Outcome for French Luxury

The acquisition reflects the continuing attractiveness of France's luxury and consumer goods sector to investors and demonstrates how a well-managed judicial restructuring process can preserve valuable businesses by opening them to transparent and competitive acquisition.

The current transaction was largely unexpected. Shareholders had been exploring options to strengthen the group's capital base and support the next stage of development.

An internal reorganisation, affecting the group's historical structure, ultimately resulted in a court-supervised process involving the French holding company, suddenly placing the entire global operations of one of the last independent Paris monogram houses on the market.

The process put a spotlight on the brand and on its Paris origins. A heritage name such as Moreau, comes very rarely on the market, and the process immediately attracted trade and financial buyers from around the world.

The response from investors throughout this process confirms that French luxury continues to attract strong international interest. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for an extraordinary heritage brand."

Richard Morgan, Richard Morgan Advisory

The final transaction with Groupe Lécuyer brings together a historic Parisian luxury house with a leading French manufacturing group. The result combines heritage, artisanal and retail expertise strengthening the platform for expansion of the brand.

Moreau possesses an extraordinary history, an international clientele and significant growth potential. Our ambition is to build on everything that makes the maison unique while investing in its products, craftsmanship, and global development.

Charles Odend'hal, CEO Groupe Lécuyer

Participants in the process

Court Paris Commercial Court Tribunal des Activités Economiques de Paris Judge Pierre Jarrossay www.tae-paris.org Judicial Liquidator ASTEREN Pablo Castanon, Anaïs Puthet www.asteren.fr Financial Advisor to Liquidator Richard Morgan Advisory Richard Morgan www.r-m-a.fr Legal Advisor to Liquidator Boché-Dobelle Mylène Boché-Robinet, Jérôme Opalinski www.bdlegal.fr Company Moreau Paris Marco Scarpella, CEO www.moreau-paris.com Legal Advisor to Company AARPI Towery Samuel Scherman www.towery.eu Acquiror Groupe Lécuyer, via holding Cardinal Invest Charles Odend'hal, CEO www.ets-lecuyer.com Legal Advisor to Acquirer Deloitte Lucie Méget, Baptiste Martin www.avocats.deloitte.com

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Contacts:

Contact regarding transaction

Richard Morgan Advisory. richard.morgan@r-m-a.fr, T +33 1 77 17 80 01, M +33 6 25 78 34 46

ASTEREN. maison-moreau@asteren.fr, T +33 1 84 87 00 60