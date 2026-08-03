Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 July 2026, the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each ('shares') of the Company in issue is 66,381,114, of which 39,305,758 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 27,075,356.

The above figure of 27,075,356 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Tel: 0131 378 0500

3 August 2026