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Dow Jones News
03.08.2026 11:33 Uhr
181 Leser
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Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 

Amundi Asset Management 
(DJEL,ANRJ,YIEL,TPXG,CNEG,MSRG,MSDG,SRHE,EABE,ESDG,CI2G,IQCY,CW8G,CU2U,CU2G,BYBG,UHYG,JPNL,CNAL,MEUG,PLAN,CLIM,XCO2,GEND,ASIL,EDIV) 
Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 
03-Aug-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 
 
Paris, 03/08/2026 

Please note that Amundi Asset Management acting as the investment manager of the Luxembourg SICAVs Amundi Index 
Solutions and Multi Units Luxembourg (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "SICAV"), has decided, in agreement with 
the board of directors of the SICAV, to delist the UCITS ETF Share Classes of the Sub-Funds listed below (the " 
Sub-Funds"). 

                                                  UCITS 
                                          Trading 
ETF Name                      ISIN     Bloomberg Ticker Currency 
                                            
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist FR0007056XXX DJEL LN     GBX       Amundi Asset 
                                                  Management 
 
 
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc        FR0010930XXX ANRJ LN     GBX       Amundi Asset 
                                                  Management 
 
 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF LU1812090XXX YIEL LN     EUR       Amundi Index 
Dist                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)       LU1681037XXX TPXG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C)  LU2343997XXX CNEG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris   LU1861138XXX MSRG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C)                                      Solutions 
 
 
                                                  Amundi Index 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D)              LU2059756XXX MSDG LN     GBX 
                                          Solutions 
 
Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2109787XXX SRHE LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
DR (C)                                               Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2130768XXX EABE LN     GBP       Amundi Index 
Acc                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2059756XXX ESDG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
ETF DR (D)                                             Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc     LU1681043XXX CI2G LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC       LU2037748XXX IQCY LN     GBP       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc      LU1681043XXX CW8G LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD  LU1681042XXX CU2U LN     USD       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD  LU1681042XXX CU2G LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)     LU1681048XXX BYBG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF LU1435356XXX UHYG LN     GBP       Amundi Index 
Dist                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist      FR0010245XXX JPNL LN     GBX       MULTI UNITS FRANCE 
 
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc          FR0011720XXX CNAL LN     GBX       MULTI UNITS FRANCE 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc          FR0010261XXX MEUG LN     GBX       MULTI UNITS FRANCE 
 
                                                  MULTI UNITS 
Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc    LU2370241XXX PLAN LN     USD 
                                          LUXEMBOURG 
 
                                                  MULTI UNITS 
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc  LU1563454XXX CLIM LN     GBP 
                                          LUXEMBOURG 
 
                                                  MULTI UNITS 
Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS 
ETF Acc                       LU1981859XXX XCO2 LN     GBP 
                                          LUXEMBOURG 
 
                                                  MULTI UNITS 
Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc     LU1691909XXX GEND LN     GBP 
                                          LUXEMBOURG 
 
                                                  MULTI UNITS 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc LU1900068XXX ASIL LN     GBX 
                                          LUXEMBOURG 
 
                                                  MULTI UNITS 
Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened 
UCITS ETF Acc                    LU0959210XXX EDIV LN     GBP 
                                          LUXEMBOURG

Amundi Asset Management believes it is in the best interest of investors to delist the UCITS ETF Share Classes from stock exchanges where there is low demand and concentrate trading volume on the most utilised trading lines to further improve market quality and optimise trading conditions.

Following a review, Amundi Asset Management has decided to proceed with the delisting of the UCITS ETF Share Classes above from trading on London Stock Exchange as of 09/11/2026 (the "Operation").

The last day of trading on London Stock Exchange will be 06/11/2026 (the "Last Day of Trading").

The ETF and UCITS ETF Share Classes will not be liquidated within the scope of this Operation.

Following the above-mentioned delisting of the relevant UCITS ETF Share Classes, ISIN, and Sub-Funds parameters will remain unchanged and at least one listing on another European stock exchange will be maintained. Details of the stock exchanges where listings are maintained are set out in the table detailed in Appendix 1.

Prior to the delisting date, if you want to sell these UCITS ETF Share Classes before the last day of trading, you may do so on the current stock exchanges.

Following the delisting date, you can continue to hold these UCITS ETF Share Classes but will no longer be able to sell those UCITS ETF Share Classes on the stock exchanges from which they will be delisted.

Should you wish to sell your UCITS ETF Share Classes after the delisting date, you or your financial intermediary will need to transfer those UCITS ETF Shares Classes to a different exchange on which the ETF Share Class remain listed (as detailed in Appendix 1).

If you choose not to sell these UCITSETF Share Classes before the delisting date, you may potentially incur higher trading costs when selling via another stock exchange or you may find that your financial intermediary may not readily offer trading on another stock exchange.

Investors should seek their own professional advice as to the suitability of any of the options described above.

Investors should note that the delisting of the affected UCITS ETF Share Classes and related actions as described above should not result in a taxable event. However, Investors in the UCITS ETF are advised to consult their tax advisers regarding the effect of the delisting in light of their individual circumstances.

For further information, please contact client services via e-mail at infoetf@amundi.com

Yours sincerely,

AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT

APPENDIX 1 

Exchange place 
                         Bloomberg    Trading 
ETF Name              ISIN     Ticker     Currency            UCITS 
                                  
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJE IM     EUR      Borsa Italiana   Amundi Asset 
UCITS ETF Dist                                           Management 
 
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJEU LN     USD      London Stock    Amundi Asset 
UCITS ETF Dist                                 Exchange      Management 
 
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJAM GY     EUR      Deutsche Boerse   Amundi Asset 
UCITS ETF Dist                                 (Xetra)       Management 
 
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJE FP     EUR      Euronext Paris   Amundi Asset 
UCITS ETF Dist                                           Management 
 
 
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF  FR0010930XXX AMEE GY     EUR      Deutsche Boerse   Amundi Asset 
Acc                                       (Xetra)       Management 
 
 
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF  FR0010930XXX ANRJ FP     EUR      Euronext Paris   Amundi Asset 
Acc                                                 Management 
 
 
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF  FR0010930XXX ANRJ SW     USD      SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Asset 
Acc                                                 Management 
 
 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate 
Bond ESG UCITS 
                  LU1812090XXX HY IM      EUR      Borsa Italiana   Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF Dist 
 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate 
Bond ESG UCITS 
                  LU1812090XXX LYYIEL SW    EUR      SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF Dist 
 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate 
Bond ESG UCITS 
                  LU1812090XXX YIEL FP     EUR      Euronext Paris   Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF Dist 
 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY LU1681037XXX TPXU LN     USD      London Stock    Amundi Index 
(C)                                       Exchange      Solutions 
 
 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY LU1681037XXX TPXY FP     JPY      Euronext Paris   Amundi Index 
(C)                                                 Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection   LU2343997XXX CNEG SW     USD      SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index 
UCITS ETF DR (C)                                          Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection   LU2343997XXX CNEU LN     USD      London Stock    Amundi Index 
UCITS ETF DR (C)                                Exchange      Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection   LU2343997XXX CNEG FP     EUR      Euronext Paris   Amundi Index 
UCITS ETF DR (C)                                          Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 
Climate Paris 
                  LU1861138XXX EMSRI SW    USD      SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 
Climate Paris 
                  LU1861138XXX MSRU LN     USD      London Stock    Amundi Index 
                                      Exchange      Solutions 
 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 
Climate Paris 
                  LU1861138XXX EMSRI FP    EUR      Euronext Paris   Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 
Climate Paris 
                  LU1861138XXX AMEI GY     EUR      Deutsche Boerse   Amundi Index 
                                      (Xetra)       Solutions 
 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 
Climate Paris 
                  LU2059756XXX MSDU LN     USD      London Stock    Amundi Index 
                                      Exchange      Solutions 
 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate 
Paris 
                     LU2059756XXX  ACUG GY   EUR   Deutsche Boerse    Amundi Index 
                                     (Xetra)        Solutions 
 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS 
                     LU2109787XXX  SRHE SW   EUR   SIX Swiss Exchange  Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS 
                     LU2109787XXX  SRHE GY   EUR   Deutsche Boerse    Amundi Index 
                                     (Xetra)        Solutions 
 
ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS 
                     LU2109787XXX  EESG FP   EUR   Euronext Paris    Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF DR (C) 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned 
UCITS ETF 
                     LU2130768XXX  EABE GY   EUR   Deutsche Boerse    Amundi Index 
                                     (Xetra)        Solutions 
 
Acc 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned 
UCITS ETF 
                     LU2130768XXX  LWCE IM   EUR   Borsa Italiana    Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
Acc 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned 
UCITS ETF 
                     LU2130768XXX  LWCE FP   EUR   Euronext Paris    Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
Acc 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS 
                     LU2059756XXX  ACU7 GY   EUR   Deutsche Boerse    Amundi Index 
                                     (Xetra)        Solutions 
 
ETF DR (D) 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS 
                     LU2059756XXX  EDSRI IM   EUR   Borsa Italiana    Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF DR (D) 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris 
Aligned UCITS 
                     LU2059756XXX  ESDU LN   USD   London Stock Exchange Amundi Index 
                                                Solutions 
 
ETF DR (D) 
 
Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD LU1681043XXX  CI2U LN   USD   London Stock Exchange Amundi Index 
Acc                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD LU1681043XXX  CI2USD SW  USD   SIX Swiss Exchange  Amundi Index 
Acc                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC  LU2037748XXX  SCITY SW   USD   SIX Swiss Exchange  Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
                                                  Amundi Index 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC  LU2037748XXX  SCITY IM   EUR   Borsa Italiana 
                                        Solutions 
 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC  LU2037748XXX  SCITY FP   EUR   Euronext Paris    Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC  LU2037748XXX  IQCT LN   USD   London Stock Exchange Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC  LU2037748XXX  AMEC GY   EUR   Deutsche Boerse    Amundi Index 
                                       (Xetra)        Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc LU1681043XXX  CW8U LN   USD   London Stock Exchange Amundi Index

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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