DJ Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange

Amundi Asset Management (DJEL,ANRJ,YIEL,TPXG,CNEG,MSRG,MSDG,SRHE,EABE,ESDG,CI2G,IQCY,CW8G,CU2U,CU2G,BYBG,UHYG,JPNL,CNAL,MEUG,PLAN,CLIM,XCO2,GEND,ASIL,EDIV) Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 03-Aug-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange Paris, 03/08/2026 Please note that Amundi Asset Management acting as the investment manager of the Luxembourg SICAVs Amundi Index Solutions and Multi Units Luxembourg (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "SICAV"), has decided, in agreement with the board of directors of the SICAV, to delist the UCITS ETF Share Classes of the Sub-Funds listed below (the " Sub-Funds"). UCITS Trading ETF Name ISIN Bloomberg Ticker Currency Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist FR0007056XXX DJEL LN GBX Amundi Asset Management Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc FR0010930XXX ANRJ LN GBX Amundi Asset Management Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF LU1812090XXX YIEL LN EUR Amundi Index Dist Solutions Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) LU1681037XXX TPXG LN GBX Amundi Index Solutions Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) LU2343997XXX CNEG LN GBX Amundi Index Solutions Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU1861138XXX MSRG LN GBX Amundi Index Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) Solutions Amundi Index Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) LU2059756XXX MSDG LN GBX Solutions Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2109787XXX SRHE LN GBX Amundi Index DR (C) Solutions Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2130768XXX EABE LN GBP Amundi Index Acc Solutions Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2059756XXX ESDG LN GBX Amundi Index ETF DR (D) Solutions Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc LU1681043XXX CI2G LN GBX Amundi Index Solutions Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC LU2037748XXX IQCY LN GBP Amundi Index Solutions Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc LU1681043XXX CW8G LN GBX Amundi Index Solutions Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD LU1681042XXX CU2U LN USD Amundi Index Solutions Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD LU1681042XXX CU2G LN GBX Amundi Index Solutions Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) LU1681048XXX BYBG LN GBX Amundi Index Solutions Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF LU1435356XXX UHYG LN GBP Amundi Index Dist Solutions Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist FR0010245XXX JPNL LN GBX MULTI UNITS FRANCE Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc FR0011720XXX CNAL LN GBX MULTI UNITS FRANCE Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc FR0010261XXX MEUG LN GBX MULTI UNITS FRANCE MULTI UNITS Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc LU2370241XXX PLAN LN USD LUXEMBOURG MULTI UNITS Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc LU1563454XXX CLIM LN GBP LUXEMBOURG MULTI UNITS Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc LU1981859XXX XCO2 LN GBP LUXEMBOURG MULTI UNITS Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc LU1691909XXX GEND LN GBP LUXEMBOURG MULTI UNITS Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc LU1900068XXX ASIL LN GBX LUXEMBOURG MULTI UNITS Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc LU0959210XXX EDIV LN GBP LUXEMBOURG

Amundi Asset Management believes it is in the best interest of investors to delist the UCITS ETF Share Classes from stock exchanges where there is low demand and concentrate trading volume on the most utilised trading lines to further improve market quality and optimise trading conditions.

Following a review, Amundi Asset Management has decided to proceed with the delisting of the UCITS ETF Share Classes above from trading on London Stock Exchange as of 09/11/2026 (the "Operation").

The last day of trading on London Stock Exchange will be 06/11/2026 (the "Last Day of Trading").

The ETF and UCITS ETF Share Classes will not be liquidated within the scope of this Operation.

Following the above-mentioned delisting of the relevant UCITS ETF Share Classes, ISIN, and Sub-Funds parameters will remain unchanged and at least one listing on another European stock exchange will be maintained. Details of the stock exchanges where listings are maintained are set out in the table detailed in Appendix 1.

Prior to the delisting date, if you want to sell these UCITS ETF Share Classes before the last day of trading, you may do so on the current stock exchanges.

Following the delisting date, you can continue to hold these UCITS ETF Share Classes but will no longer be able to sell those UCITS ETF Share Classes on the stock exchanges from which they will be delisted.

Should you wish to sell your UCITS ETF Share Classes after the delisting date, you or your financial intermediary will need to transfer those UCITS ETF Shares Classes to a different exchange on which the ETF Share Class remain listed (as detailed in Appendix 1).

If you choose not to sell these UCITSETF Share Classes before the delisting date, you may potentially incur higher trading costs when selling via another stock exchange or you may find that your financial intermediary may not readily offer trading on another stock exchange.

Investors should seek their own professional advice as to the suitability of any of the options described above.

Investors should note that the delisting of the affected UCITS ETF Share Classes and related actions as described above should not result in a taxable event. However, Investors in the UCITS ETF are advised to consult their tax advisers regarding the effect of the delisting in light of their individual circumstances.

For further information, please contact client services via e-mail at infoetf@amundi.com

Yours sincerely,

AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT

APPENDIX 1

Exchange place Bloomberg Trading ETF Name ISIN Ticker Currency UCITS Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJE IM EUR Borsa Italiana Amundi Asset UCITS ETF Dist Management Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJEU LN USD London Stock Amundi Asset UCITS ETF Dist Exchange Management Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJAM GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Asset UCITS ETF Dist (Xetra) Management Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average FR0007056XXX DJE FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Asset UCITS ETF Dist Management Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF FR0010930XXX AMEE GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Asset Acc (Xetra) Management Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF FR0010930XXX ANRJ FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Asset Acc Management Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF FR0010930XXX ANRJ SW USD SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Asset Acc Management Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS LU1812090XXX HY IM EUR Borsa Italiana Amundi Index Solutions ETF Dist Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS LU1812090XXX LYYIEL SW EUR SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index Solutions ETF Dist Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS LU1812090XXX YIEL FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Index Solutions ETF Dist Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY LU1681037XXX TPXU LN USD London Stock Amundi Index (C) Exchange Solutions Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY LU1681037XXX TPXY FP JPY Euronext Paris Amundi Index (C) Solutions Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection LU2343997XXX CNEG SW USD SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index UCITS ETF DR (C) Solutions Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection LU2343997XXX CNEU LN USD London Stock Amundi Index UCITS ETF DR (C) Exchange Solutions Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection LU2343997XXX CNEG FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Index UCITS ETF DR (C) Solutions Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU1861138XXX EMSRI SW USD SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index Solutions Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU1861138XXX MSRU LN USD London Stock Amundi Index Exchange Solutions Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU1861138XXX EMSRI FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Index Solutions Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU1861138XXX AMEI GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Index (Xetra) Solutions Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU2059756XXX MSDU LN USD London Stock Amundi Index Exchange Solutions Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris LU2059756XXX ACUG GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Index (Xetra) Solutions Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2109787XXX SRHE SW EUR SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index Solutions ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2109787XXX SRHE GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Index (Xetra) Solutions ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2109787XXX EESG FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Index Solutions ETF DR (C) Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2130768XXX EABE GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Index (Xetra) Solutions Acc Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2130768XXX LWCE IM EUR Borsa Italiana Amundi Index Solutions Acc Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2130768XXX LWCE FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Index Solutions Acc Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2059756XXX ACU7 GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Index (Xetra) Solutions ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2059756XXX EDSRI IM EUR Borsa Italiana Amundi Index Solutions ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2059756XXX ESDU LN USD London Stock Exchange Amundi Index Solutions ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD LU1681043XXX CI2U LN USD London Stock Exchange Amundi Index Acc Solutions Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD LU1681043XXX CI2USD SW USD SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index Acc Solutions Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC LU2037748XXX SCITY SW USD SIX Swiss Exchange Amundi Index Solutions Amundi Index Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC LU2037748XXX SCITY IM EUR Borsa Italiana Solutions Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC LU2037748XXX SCITY FP EUR Euronext Paris Amundi Index Solutions Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC LU2037748XXX IQCT LN USD London Stock Exchange Amundi Index Solutions Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC LU2037748XXX AMEC GY EUR Deutsche Boerse Amundi Index (Xetra) Solutions Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc LU1681043XXX CW8U LN USD London Stock Exchange Amundi Index

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