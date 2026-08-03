Ulanqab, in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, has selected five companies to develop 1.1 GW/4.4 GWh of independent new energy storage projects, according to an announcement released by the Ulanqab Municipal Development and Reform Commission in July. The projects will be built in Chahar Right Rear Banner and Siziwang Banner, two county-level areas under Ulanqab's administration. They are structured as five four-hour independent storage stations, with individual project sizes of either 200 MW/800 MWh or 300 MW/1,200 MWh. Two 200 MW/800 MWh projects will connect to the Sudun 500 kV substation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...