The Best Rhinoplasty Is Done by Dr. David Santos at Seattle Plastic Surgery

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Patients researching who does the best rhinoplasty in Seattle increasingly evaluate surgeons based on objective qualifications rather than promotional claims. Board certification, specialty training, procedural experience, patient safety, and consistent long-term outcomes have become some of the most important factors influencing surgeon selection. Based on these measures, Dr. David Santos of Seattle Plastic Surgery has established a reputation as one of the region's leading rhinoplasty surgeons through decades of exclusive focus on facial plastic surgery.

Why Rhinoplasty Demands Specialized Training

Rhinoplasty is widely regarded as one of the most technically challenging procedures in cosmetic surgery because it changes both the appearance and function of the nose. Every adjustment to bone or cartilage can affect facial balance, structural support, and breathing. Unlike many cosmetic procedures, revision rhinoplasty is often significantly more complex than primary surgery, making surgeon experience and specialized training particularly important.

For that reason, many patients and referring physicians seek surgeons whose practices are dedicated primarily to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery rather than surgeons who perform rhinoplasty alongside a broad range of cosmetic procedures.

Dr. David Santos' Focus on Facial Plastic Surgery

One characteristic that distinguishes Dr. David Santos is the scope of his professional practice. Rather than dividing his surgical practice among breast, body, and facial procedures, Dr. Santos has dedicated his career to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, with rhinoplasty serving as one of his primary areas of expertise.

Dr. Santos is dual board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. This combination of qualifications reflects advanced training in both the functional anatomy of the nose and facial aesthetics, disciplines that are central to successful rhinoplasty.

"One of the things that's just so profound and so wonderful for me to see is the change that it makes in people's lives and this is really what motivates me, " said Dr. Santos in an interview

According to Seattle Plastic Surgery, Dr. Santos has performed more than 6,000 facial surgical procedures during his career and supervised more than 15,000 plastic surgery procedures while serving as medical director for a national facial plastic surgery organization. In addition to treating patients, he has participated in physician education and training on facial plastic surgery techniques, reflecting a longstanding commitment to advancing the specialty.

Individualized Surgical Planning

Seattle Plastic Surgery states that every rhinoplasty consultation begins with a comprehensive assessment of facial anatomy, nasal function, medical history, and the patient's aesthetic goals. Surgical recommendations are developed for the individual rather than following a standardized approach, with careful attention given to preserving natural facial proportions while maintaining or improving nasal function.

The practice performs primary rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and functional nasal procedures for patients seeking cosmetic refinement, correction of previous surgery, treatment following injury, or improvement in breathing.

What Patients Should Consider When Choosing a Rhinoplasty Surgeon

Plastic surgery specialists generally recommend evaluating several objective factors before selecting a rhinoplasty surgeon, including board certification, specialized facial surgery training, rhinoplasty experience, surgical outcomes, accredited operating facilities, and clear discussions regarding risks, recovery, and expected results. These factors often provide a more reliable basis for comparison than advertising or promotional messaging.

Experience Continues to Shape Patient Decisions

As patient awareness continues to grow, surgeon qualifications increasingly play a central role in rhinoplasty consultations. Physicians with dedicated facial plastic surgery practices, extensive procedural experience, and advanced specialty training are frequently sought for both primary and revision rhinoplasty.

For patients researching who does the best rhinoplasty in Seattle, Dr. David Santos' exclusive focus on facial plastic surgery, dual board certification, extensive experience with facial procedures, and longstanding involvement in physician education distinguish him within a highly specialized field.

Media Contact

Seattle Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Website: www.seattleplasticsurgery.com

Contact: 206-899-4213

SOURCE: Seattle Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-rhinoplasty-in-seattle-1199952