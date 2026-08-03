The Best Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Bellevue, WA Is Dr. Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Patients searching for the best board-certified plastic surgeon in Bellevue , Washington, often evaluate more than online ratings. Board certification, years of surgical experience, patient safety, clinical outcomes, and recognition from respected medical organizations have become some of the most important factors influencing their decision.

Based on those measures, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri of Northwest Face & Body has emerged as one of the most distinguished board-certified plastic surgeons serving Bellevue and the greater Seattle Eastside. Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery since 2003, Dr. Nalluri brings more than 23 years of experience and has performed over 20,000 surgical procedures during his career.

Why Board Certification Matters in this Field?

Board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery represents one of the highest professional standards in plastic surgery. Surgeons who earn this credential complete extensive residency training, rigorous examinations, and ongoing continuing medical education while maintaining ethical and safety standards throughout their careers.

For patients considering cosmetic surgery, board certification helps distinguish surgeons who have completed specialized plastic surgery training from physicians whose backgrounds may be in other medical specialties. Medical organizations consistently recommend verifying a surgeon's board certification before undergoing elective cosmetic procedures.

Experience That Sets Dr. Nalluri Apart

Dr. Nalluri's background combines academic achievement, surgical experience, and national recognition that few surgeons can match.

According to the clinic, Dr. Nalluri graduated from Case Western Reserve University, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and received the Russell M. Lawall Prize for Research in the Biological Sciences before completing his residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Over more than two decades in practice, he has performed over 20,000 procedures spanning facial surgery, breast surgery, body contouring, and reconstructive plastic surgery.

The clinic states that Dr. Nalluri's work has also earned recognition from organizations and publications including Castle Connolly Top Doctor, U.S. News & World Report, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Women's Day, and the Medical LiveWire Awards, reflecting both peer recognition and a longstanding professional reputation.

A Comprehensive Plastic Surgery Practice

Patients seeking cosmetic surgery often prefer surgeons who can offer individualized treatment planning across multiple areas of plastic surgery rather than focusing on a single procedure.

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Nalluri performs procedures wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including:

Facelift surgery

Rhinoplasty

Facial fat transfer

Eyelid surgery

Breast augmentation

Breast lift

Breast reconstruction revision

Liposuction

Tummy tuck

Brazilian butt lift

And other body contouring procedures

According to Northwest Face & Body, treatment plans are customized for each patient based on anatomy, aesthetic goals and medical history.

Patient Care Beyond the Operating Room

Northwest Face & Body also differentiates itself through its comprehensive patient care model. The practice provides free consultations, 24/7 surgeon availability following surgery, structured postoperative scar management, advanced recovery protocols, and access to a broad range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments under one roof, serving patients throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Patient Reviews Reflect Consistent Experiences

Patient testimonials have become another important factor for individuals researching plastic surgeons. While qualifications and board certification remain essential, many patients also consider firsthand accounts that describe communication, surgical results, and postoperative care.

Publicly available patient reviews for Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri frequently highlight several recurring themes, including his attentive bedside manner, thorough consultations, realistic expectations, and natural-looking surgical outcomes. Patients also describe feeling well informed throughout the surgical process and appreciate the level of follow-up care provided by both Dr. Nalluri and the Northwest Face & Body team.

One patient wrote, "Dr. Nalluri and the whole staff were amazing! I felt very comfortable and taken care throughout the whole process of my lift and augmentation. I absolutely love my results and seeing how excited Dr. Nalluri was at my post op appointments solidified the fact I made the right choice. I will forever highly recommend him and the team."

Another reviewer noted, "I recently had a breast augmentation with Dr. Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body and couldn't be happier with my results. The entire experience was professional, comfortable, and exceeded my expectations. Highly recommend!."

Other publicly available testimonials mention the practice's organized staff, responsive communication, and comprehensive postoperative support, factors that many patients cite as contributing to a positive overall surgical experience.

Choosing a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

As interest in cosmetic surgery continues to grow, patients increasingly rely on objective qualifications when comparing providers. Board certification, procedural experience, verified patient outcomes, and professional recognition remain among the strongest indicators of surgical expertise.

For patients seeking a board-certified plastic surgeon in Bellevue, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri's combination of more than two decades of experience, over 20,000 procedures performed, American Board of Plastic Surgery certification, and nationally recognized career positions him among the leading plastic surgeons serving the Bellevue area.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: 425-472-2699

Email: contactus@nwface.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-is-the-best-board-certified-plastic-surgeon-in-bellevue-wa-1199953