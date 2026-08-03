Researchers at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands have developed a novel power management system that jointly optimizes photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage systens (BESS), electric vehicles (EVs), and heat pumps. The model also participates in energy arbitrage markets, provides automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR) services, manages congestion through direct load control (DLC), and allocates battery capacity across a distribution grid. The model is presented in the research paper Battery storage integration in power systems of PVs, and flexible loads ...

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