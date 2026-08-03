SIS revenues (Specialty Ingredients Solutions) grew 131% in Q2 to US$22 million.

Group revenues for the quarter grew 16% to US$92.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the SIS grew by more than 3 times YoY to US$4.2 million, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2%.

The SIS business represented 24% of total revenues and 40% of adjusted EBITDA.

Group's adjusted net profit grew 4% to US$5.3 million.

Cashflow from operating activities was strong, increasing to US$15.5 million.

Tsahi Barak, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are pleased to report another quarter of growth, highlighted by the increasing contribution of our Specialized Ingredients Solutions (SIS) business. We are clearly seeing the results of the transformation we have been leading over the past year, with revenue from our Specialized Ingredients Solutions business more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The business now contributes approximately 40% of the Group's adjusted EBITDA.

We expect this trend to continue gaining momentum, while maintaining the stability and strong performance of our Juice Solutions business. We continue to reinvest the benefits of our growth in strengthening our operational infrastructure, recruiting key talent, and advancing innovative products that are entering commercialization We believe these investments create a strong foundation for significant operating leverage that has yet to be fully realized, and we expect this to be reflected in our financial results in the near term, supporting continued growth in both revenue and profitability.

The Company concluded the first half of the year with positive cashflow from operating activities of approximately US$30 million, reflecting its financial strength and its ability to continue supporting accelerated organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions."

The complete quarterly report is available at

https://prodalim.com/news/prodalim-reports-q2-2026-results-with-continued-accelerated-growth-in-its-specialty-ingredients-solutions-business/

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing the power of nature to create healthier products. With its vertically integrated supply chain from field to shelf and a broad global footprint, the group develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry, significantly impacting both people and the environment.

For more information, please visit:

www.prodalim.com

1 Adjusted net profit and EBITDA by one-time expenses, mostly IPO related expenses stock-based compensation during the quarter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803318277/en/

Contacts:

IR@prodalim.com