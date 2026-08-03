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WKN: A0NDYQ | ISIN: US2787681061 | Ticker-Symbol: E20
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 12:41
74,25 Euro
+1,80 % +1,31
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ECHOSTAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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71,9172,9912:58
71,9172,9912:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 12:12 Uhr
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EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO) reported second quarter 2026 total revenue of $3.58 billion, compared to $3.72 billion in 2025. Net income attributable to EchoStar in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $8.46 billion, compared to a net loss of $306.13 million in the year-ago quarter. The net income in 2026 was primarily attributable to a non-cash gain on deconsolidation totaling approximately $9.73 billion. Excluding the tax affected impact of the non-cash adjustment for 2026, the net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $49.46 million. Diluted earnings per share was $24.12 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $1.06 in 2025.

Pay-TV

  • Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 241,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of approximately 261,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 6.39 million pay-TV subscribers, including 4.68 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.71 million Sling TV subscribers.

Retail Wireless

  • Retail wireless subscribers decreased by approximately 118,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to an increase of 212,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 7.38 million wireless subscribers.

Broadband and Satellite Services

  • Broadband subscribers decreased by approximately 59,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of 34,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 622,000 broadband subscribers.

Additional Details

Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID 13762022 or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
(In thousands)
Revenue
Pay-TV- 2,248,534 - 2,462,249 - 4,542,798 - 5,000,976
Wireless 929,023 931,803 1,891,514 1,901,471
Broadband and Satellite Services 316,904 339,780 646,560 710,438
Other 91,548 71,876 182,531 134,173
Eliminations (9,845- (80,749- (19,750- (152,341-
Total- 3,576,164 - 3,724,959 - 7,243,653 - 7,594,717
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar- 8,462,372 - (306,132- - 8,315,487 - (508,801-
OIBDA
Pay-TV- 600,656 - 663,377 - 1,128,089 - 1,393,250
Wireless 50,760 (98,909- 64,477 (172,616-
Broadband and Satellite Services 100,474 67,699 194,598 153,402
Other (69,118- (337,075- (145,108- (661,556-
Eliminations 709 (15,445- 873 (32,632-
Total- 683,481 - 279,647 - 1,242,929 - 679,848
Adjusted OIBDA
Pay-TV- 600,656 - 663,377 - 1,128,089 - 1,393,250
Wireless 50,760 (98,909- 64,477 (172,616-
Broadband and Satellite Services 100,199 67,699 194,323 153,402
Other (71,129- (337,075- (213,278- (661,556-
Eliminations 709 (15,445- 873 (32,632-
Total- 681,195 - 279,647 - 1,174,484 - 679,848
Purchases of property and equipment (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)
Pay-TV- 55,262 - 78,580 - 143,390 - 140,968
Wireless 28,992 - 57,825 -
Broadband and Satellite Services 6,942 43,118 18,552 75,221
Other 1,103 625,203 5,967 909,196
- 92,299 - 746,901 - 225,734 - 1,125,385

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

Pay-TV Wireless Broadband and Satellite Services Other Eliminations Consolidated Total
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss) - 542,341 - (97- - 50,457 - (80,472- - 709 - 512,938
Depreciation and amortization 58,315 50,857 50,017 11,354 - 170,543
OIBDA 600,656 50,760 100,474 (69,118- 709 683,481
Impairments and other - - (275- (2,011- - (2,286-
Adjusted OIBDA - 600,656 - 50,760 - 100,199 - (71,129- - 709 - 681,195
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Segment operating income (loss) - 595,552 - (118,159- - (36,738- - (654,788- - 725 - (213,408-
Depreciation and amortization 67,825 19,250 104,437 317,713 (16,170- 493,055
OIBDA 663,377 (98,909- 67,699 (337,075- (15,445- 279,647
Impairments and other - - - - - -
Adjusted OIBDA - 663,377 - (98,909- - 67,699 - (337,075- - (15,445- - 279,647
Pay-TV Wireless Broadband and Satellite Services Other Eliminations Consolidated Total
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss) - 1,013,908 - (35,879- - 94,641 - (167,767- - 882 - 905,785
Depreciation and amortization 114,181 100,356 99,957 22,659 (9- 337,144
OIBDA 1,128,089 64,477 194,598 (145,108- 873 1,242,929
Impairments and other - - (275- (68,170- - (68,445-
Adjusted OIBDA - 1,128,089 - 64,477 - 194,323 - (213,278- - 873 - 1,174,484
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Segment operating income (loss) - 1,248,982 - (212,053- - (55,933- - (1,283,198- - 662 - (301,540-
Depreciation and amortization 144,268 39,437 209,335 621,642 (33,294- 981,388
OIBDA 1,393,250 (172,616- 153,402 (661,556- (32,632- 679,848
Impairments and other - - - - - -
Adjusted OIBDA - 1,393,250 - (172,616- - 153,402 - (661,556- - (32,632- - 679,848

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "Impairments and other."

OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: ECHO) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2026 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30, December 31,
2026
 2025
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents- 439,988 - 1,883,074
Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities 1,055,678 175,838
Marketable investment securities 56,205 1,100,891
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $167,370 and $79,590, respectively 905,613 1,273,849
Inventory 322,390 380,647
Prepaids and other assets 229,671 284,194
Regulatory authorizations held for sale, net 16,822,253 -
Other current assets 21,926 34,678
Total current assets 19,853,724 5,133,171
Noncurrent Assets:
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities 55,081 176,203
Property and equipment, net 1,760,321 2,243,515
Regulatory authorizations, including restricted, net 17,116,754 34,548,952
Other investments, net 212,562 194,046
Operating lease assets 66,696 214,549
Intangible assets, net 49,124 54,413
Other noncurrent assets, net 311,136 451,506
Total noncurrent assets 19,571,674 37,883,184
Total assets- 39,425,398 - 43,016,355
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable- 251,882 - 541,706
Deferred revenue and other 221,389 639,173
Accrued programming - 1,224,222
Accrued interest 170,350 309,462
Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,727,475 2,327,587
Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations 1,446,316 7,321,269
Total current liabilities 3,817,412 12,363,419
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion 15,985,387 18,658,602
Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,406,850 598,590
Operating lease liabilities 120,325 4,137,269
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities 1,894,020 1,446,477
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion 21,406,582 24,840,938
Total liabilities 25,223,994 37,204,357
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 160,892,524 and 159,266,457 shares issued, 159,103,504 and 157,477,437 shares outstanding, respectively 161 159
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding 131 131
Additional paid-in capital 8,949,104 8,875,937
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (182,530- (183,188-
Accumulated earnings (deficit) 5,436,744 (2,878,743-
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares (48,512- (48,512-
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit) 14,155,098 5,765,784
Noncontrolling interests 46,306 46,214
Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 14,201,404 5,811,998
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)- 39,425,398 - 43,016,355
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Revenue:
Service revenue- 3,301,538 - 3,540,107 - 6,677,078 - 7,146,263
Equipment sales and other revenue 274,626 184,852 566,575 448,454
Total revenue 3,576,164 3,724,959 7,243,653 7,594,717
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of services 1,928,151 2,461,631 3,926,419 4,893,829
Cost of sales - equipment and other 418,970 354,187 955,877 793,695
Selling, general and administrative expenses 547,848 629,494 1,186,873 1,227,345
Depreciation and amortization 170,543 493,055 337,144 981,388
Impairments and other (2,286- - (68,445- -
Total costs and expenses 3,063,226 3,938,367 6,337,868 7,896,257
Operating income (loss) 512,938 (213,408- 905,785 (301,540-
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 40,912 65,369 70,321 130,898
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (509,146- (279,232- (1,101,806- (565,287-
Deconsolidation gain 9,728,958 - 9,728,958 -
Other, net 16,452 35,137 18,636 76,527
Total other income (expense) 9,277,176 (178,726- 8,716,109 (357,862-
Income (loss) before income taxes 9,790,114 (392,134- 9,621,894 (659,402-
Income tax (provision) benefit, net (1,327,569- 85,290 (1,306,649- 149,277
Net income (loss) 8,462,545 (306,844- 8,315,245 (510,125-
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 173 (712- (242- (1,324-
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar- 8,462,372 - (306,132- - 8,315,487 - (508,801-
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:
Basic 290,141 287,505 289,581 287,012
Diluted 351,622 287,505 351,432 287,012
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar- 29.17 - (1.06- - 28.72 - (1.77-
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar- 24.12 - (1.06- - 23.76 - (1.77-
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026
 2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)- 8,315,245 - (510,125-
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 337,144 981,388
Impairments and other (68,445- -
Deconsolidation gain (9,728,958- -
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other (8,472- (64,831-
Non-cash, stock-based compensation 23,363 16,123
Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt - 114,756
Deferred tax expense (benefit) 1,289,307 (174,719-
Changes in allowance for credit losses (5,352- 15,603
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities (82,222- 420
Other, net 100,005 609
Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net 56,709 (164,957-
Net cash flows from operating activities 228,324 214,267
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities (577,120- (2,247,724-
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities 1,571,636 1,526,245
Purchases of property and equipment (225,734- (551,600-
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations - (573,785-
SpaceX Reimbursement of Cash Interim Debt Service Payments 413,663 -
Cash divested from the Deconsolidated Entities (362,968- -
Sale of Fiber business - 47,207
Other, net (7,743- (64-
Net cash flows from investing activities 811,734 (1,799,721-
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Repayment of debt, finance lease and other obligations (16,221- (46,272-
Redemption and repurchases of debt (1,787,082- (456,049-
Proceeds from issuance of debt - 150,000
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium - (946-
Early debt redemption gains (losses) - 11,465
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 21,689 6,994
Other, net 2,700 (31,189-
Net cash flows from financing activities (1,778,914- (365,997-
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 19 2,965
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (738,837- (1,948,486-
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,182,155 4,593,804
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period- 1,443,318 - 2,645,318


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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