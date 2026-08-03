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WKN: A2DPT0 | ISIN: CNE100002FK9 | Ticker-Symbol: 153A
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:39
1,590 Euro
-1,85 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
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GUOTAI HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUOTAI HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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1,5501,71013:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 12:34 Uhr
144 Leser
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Guotai Haitong Securities leverages AI fintech to boost high-quality development of capital market

SHANGHAI, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference held from July 17 to 20, Guotai Haitong Securities hosted an AI-themed forum that gathered nearly 1,000 public sector representatives, business leaders and experts.

The event, entitled Guotai Haitong AI Investment and Financing Forum under the theme of "AI Foresight, Co-Creating the Future", reflects the company's latest efforts to implement its "All in AI" strategy and promote financial technology (fintech)-driven capital market development.

Apart from a panoramic presentation of its deployment across the entire securities industry chain, Guotai Haitong Securities also showcased a number of eye-catching AI fintech innovations at the conference.

For instance, its reliable and controllable AI-Ready financial large language model (LLM) was unveiled to the public together with Lingxi 3.0, the latest iteration of the company's AI investment companion application and Vintex enterprise version, the company's comprehensive investment service platform.

So far this year, such AI fintech innovations of the Chinese securities broker have been widely applied in more than 260 scenarios across six categories of institutional users, including investment banks and wealth management institutions.

Already serving over 400 million investors, Guotai Haitong Securities' AI innovations marked the broader progress of fintech which has evolved from "concept exploration" to "mass application".

During the forum, a report named "A Panoramic View of Global AI Trends (2026)" that probed into the public listing pathways of AI companies in China was released by Guotai Haitong Securities.

As the broker suggested, quality AI firms could prepare in growth phases for initial public offerings such as listing on the sci-tech innovation board (STAR Market) and ChiNext board to access funding for sci-tech innovations.

Optimistic about China's capital market over the long run, the Chinese securities company expected that, with the support from the capital market, the promising sci-tech industry represented by AI could bring about dual growth in corporate profitability and valuation.

In the future, Guotai Haitong Securities pledged to further leverage its "All in AI" strategy to help more sci-tech businesses go public, reinforcing the capital market's role in enabling high-quality innovation.

Source: Guotai Haitong Securities



Contact person: Mr. Lu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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