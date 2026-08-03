Fire safety, a key topic for BIPV Few topics have reshaped European construction over the past decade as sharply as the fire performance of building façades. High-profile fires such as Grenfell Tower in London and, more recently, the Campanar tower in Valencia have pushed the reaction to fire of external wall materials (and the certificates that vouch for them) to the centre of the conversation. For high-rise buildings in particular, the direct consequences have been clear: careful selection of envelope materials and system design, more demanding classifications, and an ongoing revision of standards ...

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