Agricultural Microbials Market worth $21.57 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural microbials market was estimated at USD 10.83 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8%.

Agricultural Microbials Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.83 billion

USD 10.83 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.57 billion

USD 21.57 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 14.8%

Agricultural Microbials Market Trends & Insights:

The agricultural microbials market is witnessing strong growth as farmers increasingly adopt biological solutions to improve crop yields while reducing reliance on synthetic inputs. Government support for sustainable agriculture, rising organic farming practices, and continuous innovation in microbial formulations are driving market expansion.

Europe is expected to lead the global agricultural microbials market, supported by stringent environmental regulations, strong adoption of biological crop inputs, and favorable policies promoting sustainable agriculture. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, driven by expanding agricultural production, increasing government support for biological farming practices, and rising demand for higher crop productivity across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

The foliar spray segment leads the agricultural microbials market, accounting for 49.6% of total revenue in 2026, driven by its rapid nutrient uptake, effective microbial delivery, and widespread adoption across high-value crops.

The fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share at 52.7% in 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for high-value crops and sustainable cultivation practices.

The liquid formulation segment leads the market, capturing 64.6% of total revenue in 2026, driven by its ease of application, superior microbial viability, and compatibility with modern farming systems.

The bacteria segment is estimated to dominate the agricultural microbials market, accounting for 71.3% of total revenue in 2026, and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Crop protection is estimated to lead with a 57.6% share in 2026, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks, ease of operation, and widespread adoption in agricultural operations.

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The market is driven by increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices, rising demand for biological crop inputs, and improving crop productivity while reducing dependence on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Growing concerns over soil degradation, loss of biodiversity, and the environmental footprint of traditional agrochemicals are boosting the implementation of microbial solutions (biofertilizers, biopesticides, biostimulants). Increasing consumer inclination toward organic produce and residue-free foods, along with expanding area under organic farming, is adding to demand. Favorable government policy and sustainability initiatives such as growth in integrated pest management, circular and regenerative agriculture, and reduced chemical application are further boosting the use of agricultural microbials. Further technological innovations in isolation of microbial strains, advanced genomics, fermentation and delivery technology, along with supportive Regulatory framework and certification practices, are anticipated to drive the market. Emergence of genomics and digital farming technologies, along with strategic investments, research initiatives, and manufacturing capacity augmentation by global corporations, is expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

The bacteria segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in the type segment of the agricultural microbials market.

The bacteria segment commands the largest share of this market owing to its applicability to crop protection, nutrient management, and plant growth. Several bacterial genera, including but not limited to Bacillus, Rhizobium, Pseudomonas, Azospirillum, and Azotobacter, exhibit a competitive mode of action against soil-borne pests and diseases, mobilize nutrients, or stimulate plant roots and thus are incorporated in biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants. Extensive use of these bacteria in a wide range of cropping systems and environments ranging from humid tropical mountains to semi-arid fields, and cereals to horticultural and plantation crops, on the back of vigorous research and global commercialization trends, is majorly responsible for their market dominance. Innovations in strain screening, fermentation, and formulation processes have led to increasing bacteria's shelf life, field efficacy, and consumer appeal. The ongoing innovations in agrochemical formulation science combined with growing acceptance of biologicals in broader crop production systems are expected to sustain bacteria based agricultural microbial products dominance.

The soil amendment segment holds significant market share by function in the agricultural microbials market during the forecasted period.

The microbials segment of soil amendments also holds a large share of the agricultural microbials market, as soil health has become a top priority for farmers to maintain sustainable and long-term productivity. Microbial soil amendments improve microbial activity in the soil and therefore improve soil fertility by increasing nutrient availability and uptake, stimulating nutrient cycling, decomposition of organic matter, and favoring the proliferation of beneficial microorganisms in the soil or plant rhizosphere. They further improve soil structure and water retention capacity, which benefits crop roots and their growth, allowing plants to better handle environmental stresses such as drought and nutrient-deficient soils. Moreover, the increased adoption of regenerative practices, conservation agriculture, and integrated nutrient management practices has led to a rise in demand for microbial soil amendments as alternatives to over-application of chemical fertilizers. Also, increased awareness of soil erosion, organic carbon decline, and ecology has led growers to invest in biological solutions for restoring soil biodiversity, which will further boost this segment during the forecast period.

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Based on region, Europe is estimated to account for the second-highest share in the agricultural microbials market.

Europe holds the second-largest share of the agricultural microbials market, driven by strong support from regulations for sustainable agriculture and high levels of biological crop inputs adoption, as well as rising demand for lower reliance on conventional agrochemicals. U.E. regulations, in particular the Farm to Fork Strategy and the European Green Deal, are barriers to biofertilizers, biopesticides and biostimulants usage, as they aim to transition towards a more sustainable production of food and a healthier soil. Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands are the market leaders, as they benefit from historically strong organic agriculture sectors, advanced agricultural research and high levels of awareness of sustainable farming practices. The major biological inputs manufacturers' presence and investments in research, product innovation, and manufacturing capacities also promote the adoption of microbials in the region.

The demand for microbial solutions in Europe is driven by increasing recognition of the value of regenerative agriculture, IPM, and carbon-smart farming practices that is yet to reach its zenith. Greater adoption of agricultural microbials is helping farmers to optimize nutrient use efficiency, improve soil biodiversity, minimize crop diseases, and meet more stringent environmental rules regulating chemical pesticide and fertilizer application. Furthermore, a greater consumer inclination towards organic and residue-free foodstuffs spurs organic crop production that generates greater market opportunities for microbial solutions. Collaborations between research institutions, academic institutions, agricultural organizations, and industry players accelerate next-generation microbial technology development with industry-leading efficacy and crop-specific results. Together, these contributory factors make Europe the second-largest regional market worldwide for agricultural microbials and a major growth center for innovation in sustainable agricultural biologicals.

Top Companies in the Agricultural Microbials Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), UPL (India), Corteva (US), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), BIONEMA (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C. (US), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), Novonesis Group (Denmark), BioFirst Group (Belgium), and Lallemand Inc (Canada).

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