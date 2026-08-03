Netsertive Announces the Latest AI-Native Version of MLX, Introduces Version 3.0 of its Multi-Location Experience Platform

The next-generation platform turns fragmented local data into an interactive, proactive Marketing Command Center for franchise and multi-location brands.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, today announced the official launch of the latest version of its innovative Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform. The reimagined Platform transitions from traditional data analytics and campaign management into an actionable, proactive Marketing Command Center. By layering an AI-native engine over a consolidated localized data infrastructure, the MLX Platform empowers multi-location marketers and individual location owners to eliminate data silos, take direct control of their digital presence, and accurately track full-funnel marketing performance.

Multi-location and franchise marketers are tired of wrestling with data split across spreadsheets, CRMs, and isolated tools. The MLX Platform consolidates that chaos into a single source of truth-making it effortless to query performance data, track true revenue impact, and execute smarter campaigns. Marketers also demand higher speed of change management and performance visibility and MLX 3.0 leverages the latest AI technology to deliver that speed.

The platform's AI-native architecture enables a suite of dynamic capabilities that transform how marketers interact with their data. AI-powered tools, including MLX Chat Assistant, AEO for AI-search and Call Insights AI, automatically surface performance trends, identify optimization opportunities, generative content and deliver narrative recommendations directly to users.

"By embedding AI-native capabilities into the platform's core infrastructure, we are shifting the paradigm from displaying lagging data to providing clear, actionable insights that reveal exactly what is driving local growth," says Herb Brittner, VP of Product and Engineering at Netsertive.

"The latest version of the platform seamlessly leverages best-of-breed models and serverless AI functions such as Amazon's Bedrock/Nova Micro, Snowflake's Cortex and Google's Gemini, ensuring that the right model is being used for the right job-whether predicting lead generation, using an AI-chat agent to analyze performance, or optimize digital marketing channels across 200 locations."

To ensure these insights lead to immediate action, MLX pairs native intelligence with powerful self-service controls like the Web Content Editor-enabling marketers to effortlessly manage distributed location pages and make localized content updates centrally. Meanwhile, the new Active Location Directory and interactive map boost network visibility, instantly showing corporate teams the marketing products and services that locations have activated, editing location details, and refining lead routing rules.

With MLX 3.0, Netsertive has set a new benchmark for how multi-location brands can scale local growth, moving the industry fully beyond static reporting into an era of proactive, AI-driven execution, visibility and speed.

For more information or to schedule a Platform walkthrough, contact us at www.netsertive.com .

About Netsertive

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing technology solutions that enable franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized marketing at the intersection of our proprietary technology and deep hyper-local expertise. Our Multi-Location Experience Platform creates, deploys and provides the data to efficiently manage profitable, localized marketing at scale while you focus on delivering value to your customers.

Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust our unique solution that couples our technology and team to execute localized content, advertising & insights at scale . Learn how Netsertive can enable you to deliver highly effective, localized marketing experiences at www.netsertive.com .

Contact Information:

Erin Martin

206-436-2719

Emartin@netsertive.com

SOURCE: Netsertive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/netsertive-announces-the-latest-ai-native-version-of-mlx-introdu-1197976