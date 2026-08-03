Morocco is laying a new cornerstone in its industrial strategy. In the country's Kenitra Atlantic Free Zone, Chinese group Gotion High-Tech is finalizing the commissioning of the first battery gigafactory in Africa. Intended for use in the automotive and stationary storage sectors, the project was formalized through a memorandum of understanding in 2023, with an estimated investment cost of MAD 65 billion (almost $7 billion). Built by Gotion Power Morocco, Gotion's local subsidiary, the plant is expected to begin production by the end of the summer and is based on cathode-to-cell technology ...

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