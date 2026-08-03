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WKN: 913070 | ISIN: US5719032022 | Ticker-Symbol: MAQ
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 14:05
308,05 Euro
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S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Second quarter 2026 RevPAR 1 increased 3.4 percent worldwide, with 5.0 percent growth in the U.S. & Canada and a 0.5 percent decline in international markets
  • Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.90 and Adjusted diluted EPS totaled $3.19
  • Second quarter reported net income totaled $766 million and Adjusted net income totaled $844 million
  • Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,592 million
  • The company added roughly 17,900 net rooms globally during the quarter and net rooms grew 4.5 percent from the end of the second quarter of 2025
  • At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled nearly 4,200 properties and approximately 629,000 rooms, with 44 percent of pipeline rooms under construction including hotels that are pending conversion
  • The company repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock for $1.1 billion in the 2026 second quarter. Year-to-date through July 29, the company has returned approximately $2.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

For a summary of second quarter 2026 highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2026/2026-q 2 -earnings-infographic.pdf .

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported second quarter 2026 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer , said, "We delivered another quarter of excellent results, reflecting strong travel demand, the power of our brands, and sustained development momentum. Global RevPAR increased 3.4 percent in the second quarter, with continued ADR strength. In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR rose 5 percent, driven by broad-based increases across chain scales and customer segments.

"International RevPAR declined 0.5 percent in the quarter, as headwinds from the conflict in the Middle East more than offset solid RevPAR growth across our other international regions. In EMEA, RevPAR declined over 5 percent, with an increase in Europe outweighed by a 43 percent decline in the Middle East. APEC RevPAR increased over 5 percent, supported by solid leisure demand and robust intra-regional travel, while Greater China RevPAR increased over 3 percent, driven by strong performance across our luxury portfolio and key markets like Hong Kong, Taiwan and Hainan. With the outperformance in the second quarter and strong broad-based demand generally expected to continue, we are raising our full year expectation to 3 to 3.5 percent global RevPAR growth.

"Development activity remained strong, with record global signings in the first six months of the year. Our industry-leading global pipeline grew to approximately 629,000 rooms at quarter-end, up nearly 7 percent from the year-ago quarter. Conversions remained an important driver of growth, representing over a third of signings and 40 percent of openings in the first half of the year.

"The Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, which grew to more than 295 million members at quarter-end, continues to drive demand, deepen member engagement and create value across our global portfolio. We recently executed new long-term agreements for our co-branded credit card program in the U.S. with JPMorgan Chase and American Express. These agreements further strengthen Marriott Bonvoy and deliver incremental value to our hotel owners, our cardholders and loyalty program members, and our shareholders.

"With our global scale, powerful portfolio of brands, industry-leading Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, and dedicated associates, we are well positioned to meet the evolving needs of travelers seeking exceptional stays and memorable experiences. Supported by our robust pipeline and disciplined execution, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term growth."

Second Quarter 2026 Results
 Franchise and base management fees totaled $1,366 million in the 2026 second quarter, a 14 percent increase compared to franchise and base management fees of $1,200 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher co-branded credit card fees, rooms growth and higher RevPAR.

Incentive management fees totaled $212 million in the 2026 second quarter, compared to $200 million in the 2025 second quarter, driven by strong year-over-year growth in the U.S. & Canada, partially offset by declines in EMEA. Managed hotels in international markets contributed over half of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense2, totaled $49 million in the 2026 second quarter, compared to $78 million in the 2025 second quarter. The decline primarily reflected a $27 million property-related litigation accrual ($20 million after-tax impact and $0.08 per share after-tax) as well as lower termination fees.

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses totaled $115 million in the 2026 second quarter, compared to $53 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a $68 million impairment charge recorded in connection with our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, which is excluded from our Adjusted results.

General and administrative expenses2 for the 2026 second quarter totaled $220 million, compared to $210 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher compensation costs, driven in part by timing.

Interest expense, net, totaled $201 million in the 2026 second quarter, compared to $191 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances, partially offset by higher interest income.

In the 2026 second quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $278 million, compared to $291 million in the 2025 second quarter.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,229 million in the 2026 second quarter, compared to 2025 second quarter reported operating income of $1,236 million. Reported net income totaled $766 million in the 2026 second quarter, flat compared to 2025 second quarter reported net income of $763 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.90 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2026 second quarter totaled $1,329 million, compared to 2025 second quarter Adjusted operating income of $1,186 million. Second quarter 2026 Adjusted net income totaled $844 million, compared to 2025 second quarter Adjusted net income of $728 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2026 second quarter totaled $3.19, compared to Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and certain impairment charges. See the press release schedules for the calculation of Adjusted results and the manner in which the Adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,592 million in the 2026 second quarter, a 13 percent increase compared to second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,415 million. See the press release schedules for the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Income Statement Reclassification
 In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. Please refer to the Expense Captions - As Reclassified section in the press release schedules for information about the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.

Selected Performance Information
 The company added roughly 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 11,000 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled over 10,000 properties, with nearly 1,814,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 4,186 properties with approximately 629,000 rooms, including 253 properties with over 34,000 rooms approved for development but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,757 properties with over 279,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the quarter-end pipeline were located in international markets.

In the 2026 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 3.4 percent (a 3.9 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2025 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 5.0 percent (a 5.1 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets declined 0.5 percent (a 1.0 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2025 second quarter.

Balance Sheet & Common Stock
 At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $16.9 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.5 billion, compared to $16.2 billion in d ebt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2025.

The company repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock in the 2026 second quarter for $1.1 billion. Year-to-date through July 29, the company has repurchased 6.2 million shares for $2.2 billion.

Company Outlook
 The company's updated outlook generally assumes the continuation of the current macroeconomic environment. The outlook includes the expected partial year incremental impact of the new terms of our recently executed agreements with JPMorgan Chase and American Express for our U.S. co-branded credit card program.


Third Quarter 2026

vs. Third Quarter 2025

Full Year 2026

vs. Full Year 2025

Worldwide RevPAR growth

3.5% to 4.0%

3.0% to 3.5%






Year-End 2026

vs. Year-End 2025

Net rooms growth


Low end of 4.5% to 5%




($ in millions, except EPS)

Third Quarter 2026

Full Year 2026

Gross fee revenues

$1,474 to $1,483

$6,025 to $6,055

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense

$30 to $40

$175 to $185

General and administrative expenses

$220 to $210

$895 to $875

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1,439 to $1,468

$5,965 to $6,025

Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3

$2.74 to $2.82

$11.64 to $11.81

Adjusted effective tax rate2

Approx. 26.7%

26.0% to 26.5%

Investment spending4


$1,250 to $1,350

Capital return to shareholders5


Over $4,500

1See the press release schedules for the Adjusted EBITDA calculations.

2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS - diluted, and Adjusted effective tax rate for third quarter and full year 2026 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Our outlook includes the impact of our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel and our investment in Lefay, each of which occurred in the 2026 second quarter. Our outlook excludes any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. In addition, our full year 2026 outlook excludes the 2026 first half adjustments related to the Sonder termination of $2 million, an adjustment to a gain on an asset disposition of $(8) million, and an impairment charge of $(68) million recorded in connection with our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.

3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.

4Investment spending includes contract acquisition costs, capital and technology expenditures, renovations at owned and leased hotels, loan advances, and other investing activities (including our investment in Lefay, which occurred in the 2026 second quarter), but excluding any potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.

5Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no other asset sales, property acquisitions or brand acquisitions occur during the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor (click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link). A replay will be available at that same website until August 3, 2027.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-267-6316, or Global: +1 203-518-9783. The conference ID is MAR2Q26.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 3, 2026. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; our growth prospects; our development pipeline; our Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program; property performance; our expectations about the current macroeconomic environment; our expectations about our co-branded credit card program; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
 Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 10,000 properties in 148 countries and territories, as of June 30, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram .

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com , which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

IRPR#1
 Tables follow

__________________________________

1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2026 and 2025 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

2In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Income Statement Reclassification section of this press release for additional information.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 2, 2026



Consolidated Statements of Income

A-2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-4

Expense Captions - As Reclassified

A-5

Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

A-6

Total Lodging Products by Tier

A-8

Key Lodging Statistics

A-10

Adjusted EBITDA

A-14

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2026

A-15

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2026

A-16

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-17

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

SECOND QUARTER 2026 AND 2025

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)














Percent



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Better/(Worse)



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


2026 vs. 2025

REVENUES







Franchise fees1


$ 1,023


$ 860


19

Base management fees


343


340


1

Incentive management fees


212


200


6

Gross fee revenues


1,578


1,400


13

Contract investment amortization2


(31)


(29)


(7)

Net fee revenues


1,547


1,371


13

Owned, leased, and other revenue3


466


441


6

Cost reimbursement revenue4


5,058


4,932


3



7,071


6,744


5








OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other expense5*


417


363


(15)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6


115


53


(117)

General and administrative7*


220


210


(5)

Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other


(10)


8


225

Reimbursed expenses4


5,100


4,874


(5)



5,842


5,508


(6)








OPERATING INCOME


1,229


1,236


(1)








Gains and other income, net8


11


5


120

Interest expense


(221)


(203)


(9)

Interest income


20


12


67

Equity in earnings9


5


4


25








INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,044


1,054


(1)








Provision for income taxes


(278)


(291)


4








NET INCOME


$ 766


$ 763


0








EARNINGS PER SHARE







Earnings per share - basic


$ 2.90


$ 2.78


4

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 2.90


$ 2.78


4








Basic shares (in millions)


263.9


274.2



Diluted shares (in millions)


264.5


274.7










* The 2025 second quarter reflects the reclassification of $35 million of other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased,
and other expense" caption of our Income Statements to conform to our current presentation.

1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit
card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees.

2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate
for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the
benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.

5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses,
such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses,
and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any
related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity
investments.

9 Equity in earnings includes our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2026 AND 2025

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)














Percent



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Better/(Worse)



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


2026 vs. 2025

REVENUES







Franchise fees1


$ 1,895


$ 1,606


18

Base management fees


682


665


3

Incentive management fees


434


404


7

Gross fee revenues


3,011


2,675


13

Contract investment amortization2


(66)


(57)


(16)

Net fee revenues


2,945


2,618


12

Owned, leased, and other revenue3


878


802


9

Cost reimbursement revenue4


9,902


9,587


3



13,725


13,007


6








OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other expense5*


794


695


(14)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6


169


104


(63)

General and administrative7*


439


419


(5)

Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other


(6)


9


167

Reimbursed expenses4


10,036


9,596


(5)



11,432


10,823


(6)








OPERATING INCOME


2,293


2,184


5








Gains and other income, net8


14


3


367

Interest expense


(435)


(395)


(10)

Interest income


30


21


43

Equity in earnings9


-


5


(100)








INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,902


1,818


5








Provision for income taxes


(488)


(390)


(25)








NET INCOME


$ 1,414


$ 1,428


(1)








EARNINGS PER SHARE







Earnings per share - basic


$ 5.34


$ 5.18


3

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 5.32


$ 5.17


3








Basic shares (in millions)


265.0


275.5



Diluted shares (in millions)


265.7


276.2










* The 2025 first half reflects the reclassification of $71 million of other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased,
and other expense" caption of our Income Statements to conform to our current presentation.

1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded
credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees.

2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we
operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we
operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.

5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses,
such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses,
and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets,
and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity
investments.

9 Equity in earnings includes our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)













The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share
to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.














Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended






Percent






Percent


June 30,


June 30,


Better/


June 30,


June 30,


Better/


2026


2025


(Worse)


2026


2025


(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$ 7,071


$ 6,744




$ 13,725


$ 13,007



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(5,058)


(4,932)




(9,902)


(9,587)



Adjusted total revenues

2,013


1,812




3,823


3,420



























Operating income, as reported

1,229


1,236




2,293


2,184



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(5,058)


(4,932)




(9,902)


(9,587)



Add: Reimbursed expenses

5,100


4,874




10,036


9,596



Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other

(10)


8




(6)


9



Add: Asset impairment charge1

68


-




68


-



Less: Adjustments related to Sonder Termination2

-


-




(2)


-



Adjusted operating income

1,329


1,186


12


2,487


2,202


13

























Operating income margin

17 %


18 %




17 %


17 %



Adjusted operating income margin

66 %


65 %




65 %


64 %



























Net income, as reported

766


763




1,414


1,428



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(5,058)


(4,932)




(9,902)


(9,587)



Add: Reimbursed expenses

5,100


4,874




10,036


9,596



Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other

(10)


8




(6)


9



Add: Asset impairment charge1

68


-




68


-



Less: Adjustments related to Sonder Termination2

-


-




(2)


-



Add: Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition3

-


-




8


-



Income tax effect of above adjustments

(22)


18




(46)


1



Less: Income tax special items

-


(3)




-


(74)



Adjusted net income

$ 844


$ 728


16


$ 1,570


$ 1,373


14

























Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$ 2.90


$ 2.78




$ 5.32


$ 5.17



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 3.19


$ 2.65


20


$ 5.91


$ 4.97


19













Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information
about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.













1 Impairment related to our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other.


2 Adjustments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (the "Sonder Termination") reported in Owned, leased, and other expense.


3 Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition reported in Equity in earnings.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPENSE CAPTIONS - AS RECLASSIFIED

QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR 2025

($ in millions)


In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported
under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from
"General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain
brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. The following table includes the affected expense captions, as reclassified,
for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.


Fiscal Year 2025


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Third

Quarter


Fourth

Quarter


Total

Owned, leased, and other revenue

$ 361


$ 441


$ 420


$ 457


$ 1,679

Owned, leased, and other expense

332


363


350


416


1,461

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense

$ 29


$ 78


$ 70


$ 41


$ 218











General and administrative

$ 209


$ 210


$ 210


$ 241


$ 870


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE

As of June 30, 2026









US & Canada

Total International1

Total Worldwide


Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Franchised, Licensed, and Other

5,921

884,304

2,018

339,046

7,939

1,223,350

Courtyard by Marriott

943

127,158

146

27,070

1,089

154,228

Fairfield by Marriott

1,202

113,564

141

20,448

1,343

134,012

Residence Inn by Marriott

839

100,238

43

5,289

882

105,527

Marriott Hotels

240

76,464

87

24,026

327

100,490

Autograph Collection

165

36,970

178

34,770

343

71,740

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

577

67,779

-

-

577

67,779

Sheraton

134

41,433

90

25,141

224

66,574

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

590

59,212

-

-

590

59,212

Four Points by Sheraton

147

21,020

173

31,015

320

52,035

Westin

97

33,215

34

10,182

131

43,397

AC Hotels by Marriott

139

23,059

109

16,055

248

39,114

Tribute Portfolio

112

20,761

76

11,231

188

31,992

Moxy Hotels

49

8,408

118

22,268

167

30,676

Aloft by Marriott

167

23,905

33

6,357

200

30,262

Renaissance Hotels

72

19,853

33

8,594

105

28,447

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

12

26,210

-

-

12

26,210

Delta Hotels by Marriott

70

15,864

43

8,123

113

23,987

Timeshare*

73

18,949

22

3,963

95

22,912

The Luxury Collection

17

8,245

68

14,458

85

22,703

City Express by Marriott

28

2,460

155

18,335

183

20,795

Design Hotels*

34

3,179

221

14,075

255

17,254

Element by Marriott

105

14,066

7

1,043

112

15,109

Le Méridien

23

5,123

31

8,636

54

13,759

JW Marriott

14

6,797

16

4,279

30

11,076

citizenM

17

4,604

19

3,938

36

8,542

Four Points Flex by Sheraton

-

-

60

8,536

60

8,536

Series by Marriott

5

550

53

3,932

58

4,482

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

38

3,371

38

3,371

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

10

1,947

10

1,947

Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy

34

1,771

-

-

34

1,771

W Hotels

1

1,117

2

464

3

1,581

StudioRes by Marriott

12

1,488

-

-

12

1,488

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

2

413

4

302

6

715

The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

2

262

3

691

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

-

-

3

603

3

603

St. Regis

-

-

1

172

1

172

Bvlgari

-

-

2

161

2

161

Owned/Leased

13

4,466

37

8,867

50

13,333

Sheraton

1

1,218

3

1,724

4

2,942

Marriott Hotels

2

1,304

5

1,631

7

2,935

Courtyard by Marriott

7

987

4

894

11

1,881

W Hotels

2

765

2

665

4

1,430

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

5

912

5

912

JW Marriott

-

-

2

696

2

696

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-

2

548

2

548

Renaissance Hotels

-

-

2

505

2

505

The Luxury Collection

-

-

3

383

3

383

Autograph Collection

-

-

5

360

5

360

Residence Inn by Marriott

1

192

1

140

2

332

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

2

249

2

249

St. Regis

-

-

1

160

1

160

Managed

558

202,722

1,389

357,727

1,947

560,449

Marriott Hotels

97

55,403

194

61,179

291

116,582

Sheraton

23

18,928

178

57,080

201

76,008

Courtyard by Marriott

134

21,936

137

29,941

271

51,877

Westin

40

22,354

80

24,174

120

46,528

JW Marriott

22

12,725

77

26,525

99

39,250

The Ritz-Carlton

42

12,797

80

18,443

122

31,240

Four Points by Sheraton

1

134

96

25,337

97

25,471

Renaissance Hotels

20

8,657

53

16,533

73

25,190

Le Méridien

-

-

70

18,646

70

18,646

W Hotels

19

5,163

46

12,023

65

17,186

St. Regis

13

2,564

53

11,503

66

14,067

Gaylord Hotels

7

11,820

-

-

7

11,820

Residence Inn by Marriott

63

10,604

9

1,102

72

11,706

The Luxury Collection

6

2,316

42

8,335

48

10,651

Aloft by Marriott

2

505

42

9,591

44

10,096

Fairfield by Marriott

3

698

57

8,761

60

9,459

Delta Hotels by Marriott

24

6,623

5

1,179

29

7,802

Autograph Collection

12

3,418

19

3,379

31

6,797

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

41

5,932

41

5,932

AC Hotels by Marriott

8

1,512

18

3,328

26

4,840

EDITION

5

1,379

18

3,389

23

4,768

Element by Marriott

3

810

14

2,712

17

3,522

Moxy Hotels

1

380

15

3,099

16

3,479

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

22

2,738

22

2,738

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

13

1,595

13

1,595

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

9

1,381

-

-

9

1,381

Bvlgari

-

-

7

646

7

646

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

4

615

-

-

4

615

citizenM

-

-

2

477

2

477

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

-

-

1

80

1

80

Residences

74

7,866

72

8,700

146

16,566

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

46

5,150

23

1,928

69

7,078

St. Regis Residences

11

1,279

14

1,916

25

3,195

W Residences

8

795

8

768

16

1,563

Marriott Residences

-

-

5

1,283

5

1,283

JW Marriott Residences

1

91

4

1,055

5

1,146

Westin Residences

3

266

3

413

6

679

Bvlgari Residences

-

-

5

526

5

526

Sheraton Residences

-

-

3

472

3

472

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

2

85

3

176

Tribute Portfolio Residences

-

-

1

137

1

137

Renaissance Residences

1

112

-

-

1

112

EDITION Residences

3

82

1

10

4

92

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

2

45

2

45

Grand Total

6,566

1,099,358

3,516

714,340

10,082

1,813,698








1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are
captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under
such brand following the completion of planned renovations.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER

As of June 30, 2026









US & Canada

Total International1

Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Luxury

212

61,785

484

110,003

696

171,788

JW Marriott

36

19,522

95

31,500

131

51,022

JW Marriott Residences

1

91

4

1,055

5

1,146

The Luxury Collection

23

10,561

113

23,176

136

33,737

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

2

85

3

176

The Ritz-Carlton

43

13,226

84

19,253

127

32,479

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

46

5,150

23

1,928

69

7,078

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

-

-

3

603

3

603

W Hotels

22

7,045

50

13,152

72

20,197

W Residences

8

795

8

768

16

1,563

St. Regis

13

2,564

55

11,835

68

14,399

St. Regis Residences

11

1,279

14

1,916

25

3,195

EDITION

5

1,379

18

3,389

23

4,768

EDITION Residences

3

82

1

10

4

92

Bvlgari

-

-

9

807

9

807

Bvlgari Residences

-

-

5

526

5

526

Premium

1,225

411,359

1,493

343,685

2,718

755,044

Marriott Hotels

339

133,171

286

86,836

625

220,007

Marriott Residences

-

-

5

1,283

5

1,283

Sheraton

158

61,579

271

83,945

429

145,524

Sheraton Residences

-

-

3

472

3

472

Westin

137

55,569

114

34,356

251

89,925

Westin Residences

3

266

3

413

6

679

Autograph Collection

177

40,388

202

38,509

379

78,897

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

2

45

2

45

Renaissance Hotels

92

28,510

88

25,632

180

54,142

Renaissance Residences

1

112

-

-

1

112

Tribute Portfolio

112

20,761

91

13,075

203

33,836

Tribute Portfolio Residences

-

-

1

137

1

137

Le Méridien

23

5,123

101

27,282

124

32,405

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Delta Hotels by Marriott

94

22,487

48

9,302

142

31,789

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

12

26,210

-

-

12

26,210

Design Hotels*

34

3,179

221

14,075

255

17,254

Gaylord Hotels

7

11,820

-

-

7

11,820

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

51

7,879

51

7,879

Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy **

34

1,771

-

-

34

1,771

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

2

413

5

382

7

795

Select

5,011

602,767

1,249

225,886

6,260

828,653

Courtyard by Marriott

1,084

150,081

287

57,905

1,371

207,986

Fairfield by Marriott

1,205

114,262

198

29,209

1,403

143,471

Residence Inn by Marriott

903

111,034

53

6,531

956

117,565

Four Points by Sheraton

148

21,154

269

56,352

417

77,506

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

586

69,160

-

-

586

69,160

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

594

59,827

-

-

594

59,827

AC Hotels by Marriott

147

24,571

127

19,383

274

43,954

Aloft by Marriott

169

24,410

75

15,948

244

40,358

Moxy Hotels

50

8,788

133

25,367

183

34,155

Element by Marriott

108

14,876

21

3,755

129

18,631

citizenM

17

4,604

21

4,415

38

9,019

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

65

7,021

65

7,021

Midscale

45

4,498

268

30,803

313

35,301

City Express by Marriott

28

2,460

155

18,335

183

20,795

Four Points Flex by Sheraton

-

-

60

8,536

60

8,536

Series by Marriott **

5

550

53

3,932

58

4,482

StudioRes by Marriott

12

1,488

-

-

12

1,488

Timeshare*

73

18,949

22

3,963

95

22,912

Grand Total

6,566

1,099,358

3,516

714,340

10,082

1,813,698








1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are
captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

** The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy includes properties under both the Premium and Select quality tiers. Series by Marriott includes properties under both the Select
and Midscale quality tiers.

Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate
under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

JW Marriott


$ 278.37


7.1 %


74.6 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 373.15


4.9 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 418.33


9.8 %


69.6 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 601.00


7.5 %

W Hotels


$ 295.67


8.9 %


71.7 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 412.25


9.2 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 357.49


9.5 %


72.0 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 496.46


8.1 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 200.38


5.9 %


74.0 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 270.77


4.7 %

Sheraton


$ 186.20


5.3 %


72.2 %


1.0 %

pts.


$ 258.04


3.9 %

Westin


$ 215.44


4.2 %


73.8 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 292.01


4.4 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 198.56


5.8 %


73.5 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 270.14


5.0 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 232.94


7.0 %


73.2 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 318.31


6.1 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 127.84


4.8 %


71.3 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 179.30


5.0 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 167.76


4.7 %


79.7 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 210.42


4.6 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 146.22


5.1 %


74.7 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 195.84


5.1 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 214.20


6.7 %


73.5 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 291.43


6.0 %















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

JW Marriott


$ 264.85


6.9 %


75.2 %


1.0 %

pts.


$ 352.00


5.5 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 418.33


9.9 %


70.3 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 595.47


7.5 %

W Hotels


$ 295.67


8.9 %


71.7 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 412.25


9.2 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 335.56


9.1 %


73.1 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 458.89


7.9 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 164.72


4.7 %


72.2 %


0.1 %

pts.


$ 228.28


4.5 %

Sheraton


$ 152.12


4.5 %


72.2 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 210.82


4.1 %

Westin


$ 185.44


3.6 %


73.6 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 251.80


3.8 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 168.22


5.0 %


72.3 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 232.71


4.7 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 186.44


5.8 %


72.4 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 257.60


5.4 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 125.12


4.3 %


72.2 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 173.30


4.4 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 145.22


4.6 %


80.1 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 181.32


3.9 %

Fairfield by Marriott


$ 105.40


3.9 %


72.8 %


0.1 %

pts.


$ 144.68


3.7 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 125.86


4.4 %


75.1 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 167.61


4.1 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 150.10


5.0 %


74.0 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 202.82


4.7 %















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by
Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft by Marriott, Element by Marriott, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

JW Marriott


$ 283.69


5.9 %


74.2 %


1.0 %

pts.


$ 382.29


4.5 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 424.18


7.8 %


68.6 %


1.3 %

pts.


$ 618.19


5.8 %

W Hotels


$ 293.35


10.8 %


69.4 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 422.64


8.5 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 366.94


8.4 %


71.1 %


1.0 %

pts.


$ 515.96


6.8 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 189.62


5.1 %


70.8 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 267.86


4.3 %

Sheraton


$ 174.71


3.2 %


69.2 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 252.55


2.4 %

Westin


$ 196.61


4.4 %


70.6 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 278.41


3.6 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 186.43


4.7 %


70.4 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 264.97


4.1 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 225.48


6.0 %


70.5 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 319.72


5.2 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 118.26


3.6 %


67.1 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 176.12


3.7 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 159.21


3.5 %


76.5 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 208.01


3.1 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 136.77


3.9 %


71.0 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 192.76


3.7 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 206.31


5.7 %


70.6 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 292.16


5.0 %















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

JW Marriott


$ 267.89


5.7 %


74.2 %


0.7 %

pts.


$ 360.80


4.7 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 419.62


7.8 %


68.8 %


1.3 %

pts.


$ 609.82


5.8 %

W Hotels


$ 293.35


10.8 %


69.4 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 422.64


8.5 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 338.04


7.9 %


71.7 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 471.72


6.6 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 153.89


4.4 %


68.6 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 224.25


3.8 %

Sheraton


$ 138.80


3.7 %


68.2 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 203.42


2.8 %

Westin


$ 174.33


3.3 %


70.6 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 247.08


3.3 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 156.91


4.5 %


68.9 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 227.90


3.9 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 176.64


5.2 %


69.2 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 255.41


4.5 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 113.68


4.0 %


67.9 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 167.52


3.7 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 133.75


3.7 %


76.4 %


0.7 %

pts.


$ 175.06


2.8 %

Fairfield by Marriott


$ 94.29


3.5 %


67.8 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 139.08


3.2 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 115.02


4.0 %


71.0 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 162.01


3.3 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 139.67


4.6 %


70.3 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 198.79


3.9 %















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by
Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft by Marriott, Element by Marriott, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

Europe


$ 285.72


5.1 %


76.6 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 373.06


4.8 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 84.30


-35.1 %


49.5 %


-17.3 %

pts.


$ 170.21


-12.4 %

Greater China


$ 81.07


2.6 %


68.8 %


0.1 %

pts.


$ 117.83


2.6 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 118.70


5.2 %


70.0 %


2.2 %

pts.


$ 169.60


1.8 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 193.39


0.9 %


63.7 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 303.69


0.2 %















International - All1


$ 120.46


-2.9 %


66.4 %


-2.1 %

pts.


$ 181.36


0.3 %















Worldwide2


$ 158.08


2.1 %


69.3 %


-1.1 %

pts.


$ 228.23


3.7 %















Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

Europe


$ 185.95


4.2 %


75.6 %


1.2 %

pts.


$ 245.98


2.6 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 80.48


-33.1 %


50.5 %


-15.8 %

pts.


$ 159.44


-12.1 %

Greater China


$ 72.95


3.2 %


67.3 %


0.7 %

pts.


$ 108.44


2.1 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 119.46


5.3 %


70.4 %


2.3 %

pts.


$ 169.76


1.8 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 111.99


3.0 %


60.3 %


1.3 %

pts.


$ 185.85


0.7 %















International - All1


$ 116.76


-0.5 %


67.1 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 174.10


0.6 %















Worldwide2


$ 138.74


3.4 %


71.6 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 193.66


3.5 %















1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

Europe


$ 231.59


6.0 %


68.9 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 335.92


6.1 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 111.59


-18.1 %


55.8 %


-11.9 %

pts.


$ 199.84


-0.6 %

Greater China


$ 80.62


4.4 %


67.1 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 120.10


3.4 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 127.45


6.4 %


70.7 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 180.21


2.9 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 224.33


0.0 %


66.3 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 338.30


-0.2 %















International - All1


$ 123.69


0.6 %


66.5 %


-1.0 %

pts.


$ 186.11


2.2 %















Worldwide2


$ 156.88


3.2 %


68.1 %


-0.4 %

pts.


$ 230.27


3.9 %















Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025


2026


vs. 2025

Europe


$ 152.76


5.2 %


68.5 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 223.15


3.1 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 104.76


-16.9 %


56.0 %


-10.7 %

pts.


$ 187.00


-1.0 %

Greater China


$ 72.15


4.5 %


65.3 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 110.47


3.0 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 125.43


6.5 %


70.4 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 178.12


2.9 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 125.50


2.4 %


61.6 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 203.79


0.2 %















International - All1


$ 114.56


2.0 %


65.7 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 174.48


2.0 %















Worldwide2


$ 131.14


3.8 %


68.7 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 190.89


3.3 %















1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)



Fiscal Year 2026


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Total

Net income, as reported1

$ 648


$ 766


$ 1,414

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,844)


(5,058)


(9,902)

Reimbursed expenses

4,936


5,100


10,036

Interest expense

214


221


435

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2


2


4

Provision for income taxes

210


278


488

Depreciation, amortization, and other1

54


115


169

Contract investment amortization

35


31


66

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

73


76


149

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

3


5


8

Stock-based compensation

57


66


123

Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and other

4


(10)


(6)

Adjustments related to Sonder Termination

(2)


-


(2)

Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition

8


-


8

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,398


$ 1,592


$ 2,990







Change from 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

15 %


13 %


14 %


Fiscal Year 2025


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Third

Quarter


Fourth

Quarter


Total

Net income, as reported

$ 665


$ 763


$ 728


$ 445


$ 2,601

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,655)


(4,932)


(4,760)


(4,857)


(19,204)

Reimbursed expenses

4,722


4,874


4,739


5,168


19,503

Interest expense

192


203


206


208


809

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1


3


2


1


7

Provision for income taxes

99


291


266


137


793

Depreciation, amortization, and other

51


53


50


59


213

Contract investment amortization

28


29


29


49


135

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

57


61


64


69


251

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

4


4


4


6


18

Stock-based compensation

52


58


61


65


236

Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and other

1


8


(40)


29


(2)

Expenses related to Sonder Termination

-


-


-


23


23

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,217


$ 1,415


$ 1,349


$ 1,402


$ 5,383











Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press
release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.


1 Includes our 2026 second quarter impairment charge of $68 million related to our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

THIRD QUARTER 2026

($ in millions)








Range




Estimated
Third Quarter 2026


Third Quarter 2025

Net income excluding certain items1

$ 718


$ 740



Interest expense

227


227



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1


1



Provision for income taxes

262


269



Depreciation, amortization, and other

51


51



Contract investment amortization

35


35



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

78


78



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

5


5



Stock-based compensation

62


62



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,439


$ 1,468


$ 1,349







Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

7 %


9 %









Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press
release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.







1 Forecast excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other
expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant,
except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization
classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Forecast includes the impact of our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel and our investment in Lefay, each
of which occurred in the 2026 second quarter. Forecast does not reflect any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may
occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be
significant.


MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2026

($ in millions)








Range




Estimated
Full Year 2026


Full Year 2025

Net income excluding certain items1, 2

$ 3,007


$ 3,051



Interest expense

898


898



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

7


7



Provision for income taxes

1,057


1,073



Depreciation, amortization, and other2

275


275



Contract investment amortization

137


137



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

307


307



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

19


19



Stock-based compensation

252


252



Adjustments related to Sonder Termination

(2)


(2)



Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition

8


8



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,965


$ 6,025


$ 5,383







Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

11 %


12 %









Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press
release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.







1 Forecast excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other
expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant,
except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization
classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Forecast includes the impact of our sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel and our investment in Lefay, each
of which occurred in the 2026 second quarter. Forecast does not reflect any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may
occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be
significant.

2 Includes our 2026 second quarter impairment charge of $68 million related to the sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "Adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses. When applicable, Adjusted operating income also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges as well as impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue as well as, when applicable, certain non-cash impairment charges and impairment charges related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate reflect our net income, diluted earnings per share, and effective tax rate, respectively, excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, as well as, when applicable, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold), and impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination. Additionally, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate exclude the income tax effect of the above items (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each item) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash impairment charges), provision for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted effective tax rate, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges as well as charges related to legal proceedings that are outside of the ordinary course of our business, both of which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"). We also exclude 2025 fourth quarter impairment charges and expenses as well as subsequent adjustments related to the Sonder Termination, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization" and "Owned, leased, and other expense" captions of our Income Statements, as they are related to the cessation of operations of an entire brand, which is a nonrecurring event. In addition, we exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our franchise and management contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in (losses) earnings" captions of our Income Statements. These adjustments allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2025 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, timeshare, and all-inclusive properties.

We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to franchise agreements, management agreements, license agreements, or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott BonvoySM (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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