VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Files International Trademark Application for STRATUM AI Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a defense technology and artificial intelligence company, today announced that it has filed an Application for International Registration under the Madrid Protocol for its VISIONWAVE STRATUM trademark (Application No. 99623991), seeking to expand intellectual property protection for the Company's AI platform into several strategic international markets.

The international application designates the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting VisionWave's long-term strategy to commercialize its advanced artificial intelligence technologies globally.

The application covers a broad range of software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technologies, including artificial intelligence, defense applications, robotics, autonomous air, land and sea systems, guidance systems, and customizable operating platforms for unmanned vehicles.

About StratumAI

StratumAI is VisionWave's specialized agentic artificial intelligence assistant designed for the defense and national security sectors. The platform, which is under development, seeks to combine advanced reasoning capabilities with a curated technical knowledge base to provide structured, source-cited intelligence across a wide range of mission-critical disciplines.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, StratumAI is designed specifically for defense technology and engineering applications, including:

Defense technologies and military systems

Cybersecurity and cyber defense

Radio-frequency (RF) sensing and electronic warfare

Autonomous air, land, and maritime platforms

Robotics and unmanned systems

Open-source intelligence (OSINT)

Technical documentation and engineering research

StratumAI is intended to assist engineers, analysts, researchers, and decision-makers by delivering source-cited technical information while serving as a foundational component of VisionWave's broader AI intelligence ecosystem.

The international trademark filing represents another step in VisionWave's strategy to build and protect a portfolio of proprietary artificial intelligence technologies supporting defense, security, autonomous systems, and next-generation military applications.

"Taking steps to protect our intellectual property internationally is an important milestone as we continue expanding VisionWave's AI capabilities," said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave Holdings. "StratumAI represents our vision of specialized, mission-focused artificial intelligence built specifically for the defense sector, and we believe securing global trademark protection is an important step in supporting its long-term commercialization."

The international application was filed through the Madrid Protocol based on the Company's U.S. trademark application, providing a streamlined framework for pursuing trademark protection across multiple jurisdictions. No assurance can be given that the application will result in a registration in any designated jurisdiction; the application remains subject to examination and potential opposition in each jurisdiction, and the resulting international registration will remain dependent on the Company's underlying U.S. application for a period of five years.

About VisionWave

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the anticipated development, capabilities, performance, commercialization, and potential applications of StratumAI and the prosecution and potential outcome of the Company's trademark applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, the risk that the Company's trademark applications may be refused or successfully opposed in one or more jurisdictions, or that any resulting registrations may not provide meaningful protection; the dependence of the international registration on the Company's underlying U.S. application; the risk that StratumAI may not achieve its anticipated capabilities or any particular commercial result; the Company's ability to fund continued development and commercialization of its technologies; competition from companies with substantially greater resources; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: investors@vwav.inc