Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Total revenue increased 19% to $199.2 million
- Net loss available to stockholders improved $8.3 million to $1.4 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $32.5 million
- Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 4% to $1,294
- Occupancy increased to 91% from 86%
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "Our second-quarter results once again demonstrate the strength of our strategy and the focused execution of our team. We achieved another record second-quarter net yield of $1,294 and 91% occupancy, our strongest second-quarter occupancy in a decade, while increasing capacity by 12%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 31%, and margins expanded despite higher fuel costs. These results reinforce our confidence in the company's ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth and value creation."
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Tour Revenues
Second quarter tour revenues of $199.2 million increased $31.3 million, or 19%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by an $18.2 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.1 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment tour revenues of $129.2 million increased $18.2 million, or 16%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 4% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,294 driven by an increase in occupancy to 91% from 86% in the second quarter a year ago.
Land Experiences tour revenues of $70.0 million increased $13.1 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing.
Net Loss
Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $1.4 million, $0.02 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $9.7 million, $0.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. The $8.3 million decrease in net loss primarily reflects improved operating results, despite a $3.4 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits in the prior year, and the absence of a preferred stock dividend compared to the $1.2 million preferred stock dividend in the same period in 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA
Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million increased $7.6 million as compared to the same period in 2025 driven by a $6.1 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $1.5 million at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million increased $6.1 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours related to an increase in voyages and higher fuel costs, increased sales and marketing costs, primarily due to increased royalties associated with the final royalty rate step-up under the National Geographic agreement, higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives, and the benefit of employee retention tax credits received in prior year.
Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million increased $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2025, due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs related to increased trips, higher marketing spend to drive future growth, and the benefit of employee retention tax credits received in prior year.
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
Change
%
2026
2025
Change
%
Tour revenues:
Lindblad
$
129,232
$
111,045
$
18,187
16
%
$
281,721
$
242,153
$
39,568
16
%
Land Experiences
70,015
56,900
13,115
23
%
125,539
105,513
20,026
19
%
Total tour revenues
$
199,247
$
167,945
$
31,302
19
%
$
407,260
$
347,666
$
59,594
17
%
Operating income:
Lindblad
$
3,850
$
(2,070)
$
5,920
NM
$
14,415
$
6,316
$
8,099
128
%
Land Experiences
8,104
6,477
1,627
25
%
13,153
8,705
4,448
51
%
Operating income
$
11,954
$
4,407
$
7,547
171
%
$
27,568
$
15,021
$
12,547
84
%
Adjusted EBITDA:
Lindblad
$
22,460
$
16,330
$
6,130
38
%
$
50,405
$
42,649
$
7,756
18
%
Land Experiences
10,003
8,511
1,492
18
%
16,887
12,174
4,713
39
%
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
32,463
$
24,841
$
7,622
31
%
$
67,292
$
54,823
$
12,469
23
%
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $364.9 million as of June 30, 2026, as compared with $289.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects $108.5 million of net cash provided by operating activities, due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $14.9 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment and $19.8 million used to acquire an additional 5% ownership of Natural Habitat and an additional 9.9% ownership of Classic Journeys.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.
2026 OUTLOOK
The Company's current expectations for the full year 2026 are as follows:
- Tour revenues of $830 - $860 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $130 - $140 million
STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN
The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of July 27, 2026, there were 65.6 million shares common stock outstanding.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.
Audio Conference Webcast Information
The Company has scheduled an audio conference webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2026, to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. The webcast can be accessed at investors.expeditions.com, or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/736341126. Dial-in numbers by country are available at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers, meeting ID 736341126.
To participate in the Q&A, use the analyst registration, https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/736341126?pwd=ezWQ4MYr, to receive a unique passcode.
A replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.
About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.
To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic and/or geopolitical factors that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) loss of business due to competition; (iii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, crew or guest illness such as a gastrointestinal virus, pandemics, geopolitical issues or other events; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuel consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate any future acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (x) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xi) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general, the safety of travel, or passenger and crew illnesses such as gastrointestinal virus or other health issues; (xiv) the result of future financing efforts; and (xv) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of June 30,
As of December
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
318,886
$
256,692
Restricted cash
46,016
33,043
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
77,834
78,145
Total current assets
442,736
367,880
Property and equipment, net
502,243
522,123
Goodwill
60,609
60,609
Intangibles, net
15,542
16,599
Other long-term assets
12,891
12,747
Total assets
$
1,034,021
$
979,958
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Unearned passenger revenues
$
439,858
$
361,481
Accrued expenses
68,235
76,732
Accounts payable
15,043
22,227
Lease liabilities - current portion
1,693
1,151
Long-term debt - current portion
-
3
Total current liabilities
524,829
461,594
Long-term debt, less current portion
663,871
662,671
Deferred tax liabilities
854
2,224
Other long-term liabilities
6,933
6,968
Total liabilities
1,196,487
1,133,457
Commitments and contingencies
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
-
83,079
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
33,372
47,948
33,372
131,027
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 65,613,308 and
|
7
6
Additional paid-in capital
216,460
126,873
Accumulated deficit
(412,305)
(411,405)
Total stockholders' deficit
(195,838)
(284,526)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit
$
1,034,021
$
979,958
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Tour revenues
$
199,247
$
167,945
$
407,260
$
347,666
Operating expenses:
Cost of tours
102,612
91,391
209,355
184,239
General and administrative
34,169
31,083
66,216
63,805
Selling and marketing
32,024
26,390
67,960
54,632
Depreciation and amortization
18,488
14,674
36,161
29,969
Total operating expenses
187,293
163,538
379,692
332,645
Operating income
11,954
4,407
27,568
15,021
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(10,494)
(11,617)
(21,073)
(23,247)
(Loss) gain on foreign currency
(360)
759
(629)
1,300
Other (expense) income
(4)
30
55
29
Total other expense
(10,858)
(10,828)
(21,647)
(21,918)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,096
(6,421)
5,921
(6,897)
Income tax provision (benefit)
1,439
547
213
(939)
Net income (loss)
(343)
(6,968)
5,708
(5,958)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,063
1,550
614
1,400
Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
(1,406)
(8,518)
5,094
(7,358)
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend
-
1,223
497
2,426
Net income (loss) available to stockholders
$
(1,406)
$
(9,741)
$
4,597
$
(9,784)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
65,473,335
54,590,783
63,529,776
54,511,173
Diluted
65,473,335
54,590,783
64,354,788
54,511,173
Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.02)
$
(0.18)
$
0.07
$
(0.18)
Diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.18)
$
0.07
$
(0.18)
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
5,708
$
(5,958)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36,161
29,969
Amortization of deferred financing costs, net
1,317
1,848
Amortization of right-to-use lease assets
1,477
869
Stock-based compensation
3,681
9,119
Deferred income taxes
(1,370)
(1,135)
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
629
(1,300)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
311
(11,787)
Unearned passenger revenues
78,377
63,026
Other long-term assets
(389)
(1,242)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(16,309)
(4,871)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,064)
(924)
Net cash provided by operating activities
108,529
77,614
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(14,885)
(29,159)
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
-
(15,582)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,885)
(44,741)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Repayments of long-term debt
(3)
(21)
Payment of deferred financing costs
(117)
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
6,603
-
Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans, related tax impacts
(4,596)
(1,380)
Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest
(19,760)
-
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(604)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,477)
(1,401)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
-
(288)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
75,167
31,184
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
289,735
216,143
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
364,902
$
247,327
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period:
Interest
$
27,035
$
24,730
Income taxes
2,360
1,253
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Non-cash preferred stock dividend
$
497
$
2,426
Non-cash recognition of new leases
1,571
-
Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares
(933)
-
Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares
933
-
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated
Consolidated
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income (loss)
$
(343)
$
(6,968)
$
5,708
$
(5,958)
Interest expense, net
10,494
11,617
21,073
23,247
Income tax provision (benefit)
1,439
547
213
(939)
Depreciation and amortization
18,488
14,674
36,161
29,969
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
360
(759)
629
(1,300)
Stock-based compensation
1,935
5,392
3,681
9,119
Transaction-related costs
86
368
161
714
Reorganization costs
-
-
(279)
-
Other expense (income)
4
(30)
(55)
(29)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,463
$
24,841
$
67,292
$
54,823
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Lindblad Segment
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating income (loss)
$
3,850
$
(2,070)
$
14,415
$
6,316
Depreciation and amortization
16,843
13,252
32,898
27,312
Stock-based compensation
1,767
5,135
3,371
8,862
Reorganization costs
-
-
(279)
-
Transaction-related costs
-
13
-
159
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,460
$
16,330
$
50,405
$
42,649
Land Experiences Segment
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating income
$
8,104
$
6,477
$
13,153
$
8,705
Depreciation and amortization
1,645
1,422
3,263
2,657
Stock-based compensation
168
257
310
257
Transaction-related costs
86
355
161
555
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,003
$
8,511
$
16,887
$
12,174
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
For the six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
108,529
$
77,614
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(14,885)
(29,159)
Free Cash Flow
$
93,644
$
48,455
Guest Metrics - Lindblad Segment
For the three months
For the six months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Available Guest Nights
91,185
81,515
171,346
156,840
Guest Nights Sold
82,922
70,198
157,644
137,172
Occupancy
91
%
86
%
92
%
87
%
Maximum Guests
12,561
11,393
23,924
20,997
Number of Guests
11,521
9,937
22,025
18,480
Voyages
162
153
318
274
Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Guest ticket revenues
$
113,364
$
98,175
$
237,548
$
210,825
Other tour revenue
15,868
12,870
44,173
31,328
Tour revenues
129,232
111,045
281,721
242,153
Less: Commissions
(4,958)
(4,423)
(10,990)
(10,045)
Less: Other tour expenses
(6,261)
(5,445)
(21,963)
(16,333)
Net Yield
$
118,013
$
101,177
$
248,768
$
215,775
Available Guest Nights
91,185
81,515
171,346
156,840
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night
$
1,417
$
1,362
$
1,644
$
1,544
Net Yield per Available Guest Night
1,294
1,241
1,452
1,376
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating income (loss)
$
3,850
$
(2,070)
$
14,415
$
6,316
Cost of tours
61,644
58,469
138,539
123,292
General and administrative
21,514
20,945
41,188
42,077
Selling and marketing
25,381
20,449
54,681
43,156
Depreciation and amortization
16,843
13,252
32,898
27,312
Less: Commissions
(4,958)
(4,423)
(10,990)
(10,045)
Less: Other tour expenses
(6,261)
(5,445)
(21,963)
(16,333)
Net Yield
$
118,013
$
101,177
$
248,768
$
215,775
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cost of tours
$
61,644
$
58,469
$
138,539
$
123,292
Plus: Selling and marketing
25,381
20,449
54,681
43,156
Plus: General and administrative
21,514
20,945
41,188
42,077
Gross Cruise Cost
108,539
99,863
234,408
208,525
Less: Commissions
(4,958)
(4,423)
(10,990)
(10,045)
Less: Other tour expenses
(6,261)
(5,445)
(21,963)
(16,333)
Net Cruise Cost
97,320
89,995
201,455
182,147
Less: Fuel Expense
(6,911)
(4,221)
(14,896)
(11,530)
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
90,409
85,774
186,559
170,617
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
(1,767)
(5,135)
(3,371)
(8,862)
Reorganization costs
-
-
279
-
Transaction-related costs
-
(13)
-
(159)
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
$
88,642
$
80,626
$
183,467
$
161,596
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost
$
95,553
$
84,847
$
198,363
$
173,126
Available Guest Nights
91,185
81,515
171,346
156,840
Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
$
1,190
$
1,225
$
1,368
$
1,330
Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
1,067
1,104
1,176
1,161
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
991
1,052
1,089
1,088
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
972
989
1,071
1,030
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
1,048
1,041
1,158
1,104
Reconciliation of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:
(In millions)
Full Year 2026
Loss before income taxes
$
(5)
to
$
14
Depreciation and amortization
77
to
75
Interest expense, net
43
to
41
Stock-based compensation
11
to
8
Other
4
to
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
130
to
$
140
A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.
Operational and Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as, net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, foreign currency gains or losses and other certain non-operating items. Other non-operating items excluded, include such items as stock-based compensation, reorganization costs, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure to evaluate operating performance and trends. We believe this measure provides additional insight into underlying operating results by excluding items that may not be indicative of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures such as net income or cash flows from operations. Our definition and use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.
Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period.
Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.
Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.
Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).
Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.
Net Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.
Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.
Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.
Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.
Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.
SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.