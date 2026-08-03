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WKN: A14WKW | ISIN: US5352191093 | Ticker-Symbol: LI4
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 16:09
25,400 Euro
-1,55 % -0,400
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Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
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LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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25,60026,20014:29
25,60026,20010:21
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 19% to $199.2 million
  • Net loss available to stockholders improved $8.3 million to $1.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $32.5 million
  • Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 4% to $1,294
  • Occupancy increased to 91% from 86%

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "Our second-quarter results once again demonstrate the strength of our strategy and the focused execution of our team. We achieved another record second-quarter net yield of $1,294 and 91% occupancy, our strongest second-quarter occupancy in a decade, while increasing capacity by 12%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 31%, and margins expanded despite higher fuel costs. These results reinforce our confidence in the company's ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth and value creation."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Second quarter tour revenues of $199.2 million increased $31.3 million, or 19%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by an $18.2 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.1 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $129.2 million increased $18.2 million, or 16%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 4% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,294 driven by an increase in occupancy to 91% from 86% in the second quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $70.0 million increased $13.1 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing.

Net Loss

Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $1.4 million, $0.02 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $9.7 million, $0.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. The $8.3 million decrease in net loss primarily reflects improved operating results, despite a $3.4 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits in the prior year, and the absence of a preferred stock dividend compared to the $1.2 million preferred stock dividend in the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million increased $7.6 million as compared to the same period in 2025 driven by a $6.1 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $1.5 million at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million increased $6.1 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours related to an increase in voyages and higher fuel costs, increased sales and marketing costs, primarily due to increased royalties associated with the final royalty rate step-up under the National Geographic agreement, higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives, and the benefit of employee retention tax credits received in prior year.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million increased $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2025, due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs related to increased trips, higher marketing spend to drive future growth, and the benefit of employee retention tax credits received in prior year.



For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



Change



%


2026



2025



Change



%

Tour revenues:

































Lindblad


$

129,232



$

111,045



$

18,187




16

%


$

281,721



$

242,153



$

39,568




16

%

Land Experiences



70,015




56,900




13,115




23

%



125,539




105,513




20,026




19

%

Total tour revenues


$

199,247



$

167,945



$

31,302




19

%


$

407,260



$

347,666



$

59,594




17

%

Operating income:

































Lindblad


$

3,850



$

(2,070)



$

5,920




NM



$

14,415



$

6,316



$

8,099




128

%

Land Experiences



8,104




6,477




1,627




25

%



13,153




8,705




4,448




51

%

Operating income


$

11,954



$

4,407



$

7,547




171

%


$

27,568



$

15,021



$

12,547




84

%

Adjusted EBITDA:

































Lindblad


$

22,460



$

16,330



$

6,130




38

%


$

50,405



$

42,649



$

7,756




18

%

Land Experiences



10,003




8,511




1,492




18

%



16,887




12,174




4,713




39

%

Total adjusted EBITDA


$

32,463



$

24,841



$

7,622




31

%


$

67,292



$

54,823



$

12,469




23

%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $364.9 million as of June 30, 2026, as compared with $289.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects $108.5 million of net cash provided by operating activities, due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $14.9 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment and $19.8 million used to acquire an additional 5% ownership of Natural Habitat and an additional 9.9% ownership of Classic Journeys.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

2026 OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2026 are as follows:

  • Tour revenues of $830 - $860 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $130 - $140 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of July 27, 2026, there were 65.6 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Audio Conference Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled an audio conference webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2026, to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. The webcast can be accessed at investors.expeditions.com, or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/736341126. Dial-in numbers by country are available at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers, meeting ID 736341126.

To participate in the Q&A, use the analyst registration, https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/736341126?pwd=ezWQ4MYr, to receive a unique passcode.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic and/or geopolitical factors that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) loss of business due to competition; (iii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, crew or guest illness such as a gastrointestinal virus, pandemics, geopolitical issues or other events; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuel consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate any future acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (x) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xi) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general, the safety of travel, or passenger and crew illnesses such as gastrointestinal virus or other health issues; (xiv) the result of future financing efforts; and (xv) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)






As of June 30,
2026



As of December
31, 2025




(unaudited)






ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

318,886



$

256,692


Restricted cash



46,016




33,043


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



77,834




78,145


Total current assets



442,736




367,880











Property and equipment, net



502,243




522,123


Goodwill



60,609




60,609


Intangibles, net



15,542




16,599


Other long-term assets



12,891




12,747


Total assets


$

1,034,021



$

979,958











LIABILITIES









Current Liabilities:









Unearned passenger revenues


$

439,858



$

361,481


Accrued expenses



68,235




76,732


Accounts payable



15,043




22,227


Lease liabilities - current portion



1,693




1,151


Long-term debt - current portion



-




3


Total current liabilities



524,829




461,594











Long-term debt, less current portion



663,871




662,671


Deferred tax liabilities



854




2,224


Other long-term liabilities



6,933




6,968


Total liabilities



1,196,487




1,133,457











Commitments and contingencies









Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding as of June 30, 2026, 62,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December
31, 2025



-




83,079


Redeemable noncontrolling interests



33,372




47,948





33,372




131,027











STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025



-




-


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 65,613,308 and
55,421,384 issued, 65,515,419 and 55,323,495 outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively



7




6


Additional paid-in capital



216,460




126,873


Accumulated deficit



(412,305)




(411,405)


Total stockholders' deficit



(195,838)




(284,526)


Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit


$

1,034,021



$

979,958


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025



















Tour revenues


$

199,247



$

167,945



$

407,260



$

347,666



















Operating expenses:

















Cost of tours



102,612




91,391




209,355




184,239


General and administrative



34,169




31,083




66,216




63,805


Selling and marketing



32,024




26,390




67,960




54,632


Depreciation and amortization



18,488




14,674




36,161




29,969


Total operating expenses



187,293




163,538




379,692




332,645



















Operating income



11,954




4,407




27,568




15,021



















Other (expense) income:

















Interest expense, net



(10,494)




(11,617)




(21,073)




(23,247)


(Loss) gain on foreign currency



(360)




759




(629)




1,300


Other (expense) income



(4)




30




55




29


Total other expense



(10,858)




(10,828)




(21,647)




(21,918)



















Income (loss) before income taxes



1,096




(6,421)




5,921




(6,897)


Income tax provision (benefit)



1,439




547




213




(939)



















Net income (loss)



(343)




(6,968)




5,708




(5,958)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,063




1,550




614




1,400


Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



(1,406)




(8,518)




5,094




(7,358)


Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



-




1,223




497




2,426


Net income (loss) available to stockholders


$

(1,406)



$

(9,741)



$

4,597



$

(9,784)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic



65,473,335




54,590,783




63,529,776




54,511,173


Diluted



65,473,335




54,590,783




64,354,788




54,511,173



















Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:

















Basic


$

(0.02)



$

(0.18)



$

0.07



$

(0.18)


Diluted


$

(0.02)



$

(0.18)



$

0.07



$

(0.18)


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)







For the six months ended June 30,




2026



2025


Cash Flows From Operating Activities









Net income (loss)


$

5,708



$

(5,958)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



36,161




29,969


Amortization of deferred financing costs, net



1,317




1,848


Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



1,477




869


Stock-based compensation



3,681




9,119


Deferred income taxes



(1,370)




(1,135)


Loss (gain) on foreign currency



629




(1,300)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Prepaid expenses and other current assets



311




(11,787)


Unearned passenger revenues



78,377




63,026


Other long-term assets



(389)




(1,242)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(16,309)




(4,871)


Operating lease liabilities



(1,064)




(924)


Net cash provided by operating activities



108,529




77,614











Cash Flows From Investing Activities









Purchases of property and equipment



(14,885)




(29,159)


Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



-




(15,582)


Net cash used in investing activities



(14,885)




(44,741)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities









Repayments of long-term debt



(3)




(21)


Payment of deferred financing costs



(117)




-


Proceeds from exercise of options



6,603




-


Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans, related tax impacts



(4,596)




(1,380)


Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



(19,760)




-


Noncontrolling interest distributions



(604)




-


Net cash used in financing activities



(18,477)




(1,401)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



-




(288)


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



75,167




31,184


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



289,735




216,143











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

364,902



$

247,327











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period:









Interest


$

27,035



$

24,730


Income taxes



2,360




1,253


Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Non-cash preferred stock dividend


$

497



$

2,426


Non-cash recognition of new leases



1,571




-


Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares



(933)




-


Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares



933




-


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands)

(unaudited)


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated


Consolidated


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Net income (loss)


$

(343)



$

(6,968)



$

5,708



$

(5,958)


Interest expense, net



10,494




11,617




21,073




23,247


Income tax provision (benefit)



1,439




547




213




(939)


Depreciation and amortization



18,488




14,674




36,161




29,969


Loss (gain) on foreign currency



360




(759)




629




(1,300)


Stock-based compensation



1,935




5,392




3,681




9,119


Transaction-related costs



86




368




161




714


Reorganization costs



-




-




(279)




-


Other expense (income)



4




(30)




(55)




(29)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

32,463



$

24,841



$

67,292



$

54,823


Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA


Lindblad Segment


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Operating income (loss)


$

3,850



$

(2,070)



$

14,415



$

6,316


Depreciation and amortization



16,843




13,252




32,898




27,312


Stock-based compensation



1,767




5,135




3,371




8,862


Reorganization costs



-




-




(279)




-


Transaction-related costs



-




13




-




159


Adjusted EBITDA


$

22,460



$

16,330



$

50,405



$

42,649


Land Experiences Segment


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Operating income


$

8,104



$

6,477



$

13,153



$

8,705


Depreciation and amortization



1,645




1,422




3,263




2,657


Stock-based compensation



168




257




310




257


Transaction-related costs



86




355




161




555


Adjusted EBITDA


$

10,003



$

8,511



$

16,887



$

12,174


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)

(unaudited)


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


For the six months ended June 30,




2026



2025


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

108,529



$

77,614


Less: purchases of property and equipment



(14,885)




(29,159)


Free Cash Flow


$

93,644



$

48,455


Guest Metrics - Lindblad Segment




For the three months
ended June 30,



For the six months
ended June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Available Guest Nights



91,185




81,515




171,346




156,840


Guest Nights Sold



82,922




70,198




157,644




137,172


Occupancy



91

%



86

%



92

%



87

%

Maximum Guests



12,561




11,393




23,924




20,997


Number of Guests



11,521




9,937




22,025




18,480


Voyages



162




153




318




274


Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Guest ticket revenues


$

113,364



$

98,175



$

237,548



$

210,825


Other tour revenue



15,868




12,870




44,173




31,328


Tour revenues



129,232




111,045




281,721




242,153


Less: Commissions



(4,958)




(4,423)




(10,990)




(10,045)


Less: Other tour expenses



(6,261)




(5,445)




(21,963)




(16,333)


Net Yield


$

118,013



$

101,177



$

248,768



$

215,775


Available Guest Nights



91,185




81,515




171,346




156,840


Gross Yield per Available Guest Night


$

1,417



$

1,362



$

1,644



$

1,544


Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,294




1,241




1,452




1,376




For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Operating income (loss)


$

3,850



$

(2,070)



$

14,415



$

6,316


Cost of tours



61,644




58,469




138,539




123,292


General and administrative



21,514




20,945




41,188




42,077


Selling and marketing



25,381




20,449




54,681




43,156


Depreciation and amortization



16,843




13,252




32,898




27,312


Less: Commissions



(4,958)




(4,423)




(10,990)




(10,045)


Less: Other tour expenses



(6,261)




(5,445)




(21,963)




(16,333)


Net Yield


$

118,013



$

101,177



$

248,768



$

215,775


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)

(unaudited)


Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Cost of tours


$

61,644



$

58,469



$

138,539



$

123,292


Plus: Selling and marketing



25,381




20,449




54,681




43,156


Plus: General and administrative



21,514




20,945




41,188




42,077


Gross Cruise Cost



108,539




99,863




234,408




208,525


Less: Commissions



(4,958)




(4,423)




(10,990)




(10,045)


Less: Other tour expenses



(6,261)




(5,445)




(21,963)




(16,333)


Net Cruise Cost



97,320




89,995




201,455




182,147


Less: Fuel Expense



(6,911)




(4,221)




(14,896)




(11,530)


Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



90,409




85,774




186,559




170,617


Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation



(1,767)




(5,135)




(3,371)




(8,862)


Reorganization costs



-




-




279




-


Transaction-related costs



-




(13)




-




(159)


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel


$

88,642



$

80,626



$

183,467



$

161,596


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost


$

95,553



$

84,847



$

198,363



$

173,126


Available Guest Nights



91,185




81,515




171,346




156,840


Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night


$

1,190



$

1,225



$

1,368



$

1,330


Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,067




1,104




1,176




1,161


Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



991




1,052




1,089




1,088


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



972




989




1,071




1,030


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,048




1,041




1,158




1,104


Reconciliation of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:


(In millions)


Full Year 2026


Loss before income taxes


$

(5)




to



$

14


Depreciation and amortization



77




to




75


Interest expense, net



43




to




41


Stock-based compensation



11




to




8


Other



4




to




2


Adjusted EBITDA


$

130




to



$

140



A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as, net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, foreign currency gains or losses and other certain non-operating items. Other non-operating items excluded, include such items as stock-based compensation, reorganization costs, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure to evaluate operating performance and trends. We believe this measure provides additional insight into underlying operating results by excluding items that may not be indicative of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures such as net income or cash flows from operations. Our definition and use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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