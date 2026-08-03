London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Visuable, an award-winning Squarespace web design and SEO agency, has launched its Friends of Friends summer campaign, giving everyone the opportunity to earn enhanced referral rewards and project credits throughout the promotional period.

As part of the campaign, anyone who refers a new client whose project is booked during the promotional period will receive a referral credit, double the standard reward. In addition, every new client who books an eligible project through a referral will receive a credit towards their first project with Visuable.

Both referral and project credits can be used towards any Visuable service, including web design, branding, copywriting, and SEO projects.

Visuable's Friends of Friends summer referral campaign offers increased referral credits during July and August



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The campaign is available for qualifying referrals with projects booked between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2026. Referral credits are issued after a referred client project is booked, subject to the terms of the referral program.

"Recommendations from clients continue to play an important role in our referral program, and this seasonal campaign recognizes those referrals," said Lidia Drzewiecka, Founder of Visuable. "It also provides an opportunity to extend additional support to new clients starting a project during the campaign period."

Read more about Visuable's referral program here: Friends of Friends Referral Program.

About Visuable:

Visuable is an award-winning web design and SEO agency specializing in custom Squarespace and Shopify websites for ambitious brands worldwide. Founded in 2015, the London-based agency has helped more than 2,000 businesses across 50+ locations create high-converting digital experiences that combine strategic design, compelling brand storytelling, and search visibility. Through its integrated approach to branding, web design, copywriting, and SEO, Visuable helps businesses worldwide build strong online presences and drive meaningful long-term growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306635

Source: DesignRush